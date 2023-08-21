Man dead after reports of ‘cutting’ early Monday at Kansas City apartment, police say

A man died early Monday following reports of a cutting at a Kansas City apartment.

Officers responded just after 8:30 a.m. to an apartment in the 2000 block of Wheeling Avenue on the reported “cutting,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Inside an apartment, they found a man with significant injuries. Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

Police detained a subject of interest at the scene for further investigation. Investigators believe the man who died was injured during an interaction with the subject inside the apartment. They are not seeking additional suspects at this time.

The incident was the 131st homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 108 killings at this time last year.