Man dead following call for assault, behavioral crisis in northeast Baltimore

NextShark

Two people were rushed to the hospital following a robbery-turned-shooting in one of Oakland Chinatown’s busiest shopping areas. What happened: A pair of robbers wearing ski masks jumped out of a vehicle in the middle of the day to grab the purses of two women near the corner of Franklin St. and 8th, according to ABC7 News. The boyfriend of one of the women was defending her and her belongings but was pistol-whipped in the attempt.