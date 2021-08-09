Man dead following call for assault, behavioral crisis in northeast Baltimore
A man is dead following a call for a behavioral crisis and assault in northeast Baltimore, police said.
A man is dead following a call for a behavioral crisis and assault in northeast Baltimore, police said.
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight Thursday, were asked to leave a second New York flight on Friday morning.
Scott Roe, 39, who ploughed into a mother and daughter in Bedworth, Warwickshire, and left them seriously injured, walked free from court after being handed a suspended prison sentence.
While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.
The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.
‘You’re talking the same institution, the same unit, the same pod in the same cell as this dude. That’s like hitting the jackpot in the casino seven times,’ inmate says
One Chicago police officer was dead and another was fighting for his life Sunday after a shootout during a traffic stop.
‘Two young men found her on a remote road, alone, unconscious, broken and bleeding. Without their help, she surely would have died’
At 5, Joshlyn Johnson was going to school, being a big sister to her 3-year-old brother Larry and living happily, relatives said, in Dayton, Ohio, with their mother and the couple they called Papa and Nana. James Phillips and his wife, Evelyn Phillips-Simon, had themselves raised the children’s mother, their niece Dachelle Johnson, from the time she was 7, away from her family in Baltimore. ...
A Good Samaritan who happened to be walking nearby sprang into action shortly after he heard the women screaming. In the video, you can see him fall to the ground as he is shot in the left armpit and right thigh.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a prominent Bank of America executive who was found […] The post Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Bank of America exec appeared first on TheGrio.
A Washington state inmate was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison after he murdered his sister's rapist who was housed in the same cell.
‘I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed. I thought other things were going to happen to me as well,’ AOC says
The former president, who decided to host a smaller party due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, still brought out some high-profile guests.
Two people were rushed to the hospital following a robbery-turned-shooting in one of Oakland Chinatown’s busiest shopping areas. What happened: A pair of robbers wearing ski masks jumped out of a vehicle in the middle of the day to grab the purses of two women near the corner of Franklin St. and 8th, according to ABC7 News. The boyfriend of one of the women was defending her and her belongings but was pistol-whipped in the attempt.
Brittany Commisso — previously known as “Executive Assistant #1” — recounted a pattern of inappropriate hugs and two incidents of groping by the New York governor.
Body of Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57, was found near waterfall on Thursday
A trail of blood led from the son’s room to the front door when deputies arrived.
Joshua Etchells, 21, attacked nine women in a single day.
Eric Ulis began search near spot where skyjacker is believed to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out a half century ago DB Cooper sketch. Photograph: AP An amateur crime historian has begun a two-day search along Washington’s Columbia River, close to a spot where notorious skyjacker DB Cooper is believed by some to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out of the back of a Boeing 727 half a century ago. Eric Ulis began the dig to looking for a parachute and briefcase on Friday, wo
Roberta Kaplan is latest prominent figure to quit in wake of scandal engulfing Cuomo Roberta Kaplan has resigned as chairwoman of Time’s Up. Photograph: D Ross Cameron/AP Roberta Kaplan has resigned as chairwoman of Time’s Up after facing widespread criticism for allegedly advising New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration on sexual harassment allegations against him. Kaplan, a prominent lawyer who founded Time’s Up legal defense fund and represents the writer E Jean Carroll in a defamatio