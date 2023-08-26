Man critically wounded overnight when gunfire comes through front window of South Side residence, cops say

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after gun fire came through a front window in the predawn hours Saturday, striking him to the buttocks, Chicago poilce said.

Shortly before 4 a.m., gunfire pierced a window in the 7600 block of South Carpenter Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. A man was struck to the buttocks, and taken to UChicago Medicine and listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating.