What is Man City's summer priority?

We asked what the number one priority should be for Manchester City this summer.

Here are some of your suggestions:

John: Extend Pep Guardiola's contract. Nothing else matters.

David: Given that City seemed to be unable to win without Rodri this season, it will be essential to find someone else who can fulfil that role. Joshua Kimmich seems the most obvious option to provide cover there, and his versatility means he can get plenty of game time elsewhere. Only one year left on his contract and seems keen to move on, so ticks all boxes.

Mike: Contract extensions for Rodri and Foden.

Simon: Sort out Bernardo Silva's situation and maybe think about integrating James McAtee into the team.