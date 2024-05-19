Man City's six Premier League titles in seven years 'insane': Guardiola

Pep Guardiola (left) has won six Premier League titles in the past seven seasons (Oli SCARFF)

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City are enjoying their golden era after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title, and sixth in seven years, on Sunday.

Phil Foden scored twice as City beat West Ham 3-1 at the Etihad to edge out Arsenal by two points and deny the Gunners a first league title in 20 years.

"When I moved here if someone had said I would win six leagues in seven seasons I would say you're insane - no way," said Guardiola.

"All these players for Manchester United and Liverpool and Chelsea, all these teams. Now is our period. We are part of that," added the 53-year-old.

Guardiola has now won 15 major trophies in eight seasons as City manager and could add another in the FA Cup final next weekend.

The Catalan has a contract at the Etihad until 2025 and said he intends to see out at least one more year in Manchester.

"The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying after eight years. We have talked with the club -- my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk."

