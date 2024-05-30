Man City's Shaw wins at Women's Football Awards

Khadija Shaw averaged a goal every 66 minutes in the league [Getty Images]

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw has been named player of the year at the Women's Football Awards.

The 27-year-old Jamaica international won the Women's Super League Golden Boot with 21 goals in 18 games, eight goals clear of anyone else despite her season ending early with a broken foot.

She has also won the WSL and Football Writers' Association player of the season awards.

England boss Sarina Wiegman was named manager of the year at the awards, while Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway is the international player of the year.

Manchester United and England centre-back Maya le Tissier won the young player award.

Former England international and current BBC pundit Alex Scott was named women's football broadcaster of the year.

England keeper Mary Earps was given the World Cup hero award, with the retiring Manchester City captain Steph Houghton named inspirational role model.

The awards, launched last year, are voted for by the public.

"We are already planning our 2025 event - hopefully when our Lionesses return from the European Championship as champions once more," said ex-England international Eni Aluko at the London ceremony.