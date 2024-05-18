Man City's Keating wins Golden Glove as Shaw takes Golden Boot

Keating and Shaw were key members of the City team this season as they eventually finished second to Chelsea on goal difference [Getty Images]

Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating has become the youngest player to win the Women's Super League Golden Glove award as team-mate Khadija Shaw took the Golden Boot.

Keating, 19, kept nine clean sheets in 22 league games for City as they finished second behind Chelsea in the title race.

Manchester United's Mary Earps kept seven clean sheets in 22 games, while Chelsea's Hannah Hampton has managed six in 10 matches.

Keating played just three league games for City last season, spending most of the second half of the campaign on loan at then-Championship side Coventry United.

City forward Shaw won the Women's Super League Golden Boot award by a distance, becoming the first City player to win the prize in their 10 years in the top flight.

The award marks a clean sweep of individual prizes for Shaw, who also won the Football Writers' Player of the Year award and the Women's Super League Player of the Year award in recent weeks.

The Jamaican's tally of 21 goals ensured that she finished eight goals clear of Chelsea's Lauren James and Brighton's Elisabeth Terland in joint second (13 goals).

Shaw averaged a goal every 66 minutes in the league this season, accounting for over a third of the City's total league goals.

The forward's campaign was cut short in April after suffering a foot injury in City's 5-0 home win against West Ham.