Man City XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Manchester City are expected to restore many of their big names to the starting lineup for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola rotated somewhat for the comeback win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday, having not made a substitution during the draw with Liverpool last weekend.

With the Premier League title race as tight as it has been in years, the City boss will likely go back to the tried and tested when Spurs come to town this weekend.

As such, it would not be a surprise to see Ederson start in place of Stefan Ortega. John Stones will likely come back into the side too, partnering Rodri in the midfield pivot role he starred in last season.

It has been a frustrating time of things on the fitness front for the England international this season but he was on the bench for the win in midweek.

City’s only major absence at this stage is thought to be Kevin De Bruyne as he recovers from hamstring surgery. Summer signings Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes have been carrying knocks, though neither have established themselves as key players thus far.

Guardiola’s decision on the left wing will be fascinating. Jeremy Doku has starred since his move from Rennes but Jack Grealish was a key part of the treble-winning side of last season and perhaps offers more in the way of defensive support.

As ever, Erling Haaland is expected to lead the line as he chases more goal records in the Premier League.

Predicted Man City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Stones; Silva, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Injuries: De Bruyne

Doubts: Kovacic, Nunes

Time and date: 4:30pm GMT on Sunday December 3, 2023

Venue: Etihad Stadium