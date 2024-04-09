Man City XI vs Real Madrid: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League today

Manchester City are sweating over injury worries ahead of tonight’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

Josko Gvardiol was taken off at half-time of Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace and he is joined by Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake in potentially missing the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola is running out of options to cover for his depleted backline but will call upon Manuel Akanji to start at left-back if Ake and Gvardiol miss out. Rico Lewis will continue on the opposite flank in Walker’s absence.

The England right-back trained alone on Monday and did not travel with his team-mates with Spain, staying behind with Ake. Gvardiol, though, made the flight but remains a doubt to face the Spanish giants.

In goal, City boss Guardiola has refused to confirm that Ederson will automatically replace Stefan Ortega after the Brazilian’s return to fitness.

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were rested for the win at Palace and are likely to be recalled. Kevin De Bruyne is once again fit and firing, making it difficult to drop the Belgian, and Jack Grealish is also a favourite of Guardiola’s.

But there is a chance one of the quartet will have to start on the bench if Mateo Kovacic is favoured for a more defensive-minded approach to the away leg against his old team.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Doubts: Gvardiol

Injuries: Walker, Ake

Time and date: 8pm BST, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

TV channel: TNT Sports