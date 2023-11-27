Man City XI vs RB Leipzig: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League

Manchester City hope to welcome both Jack Grealish and John Stones back for the visit of RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Grealish missed the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday through illness, while Stones is working back to fitness after injury after being an unused substitute at the Etihad Stadium.

Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes are also sidelined. Kevin De Bruyne revealed over the weekend that he expects to be back fit in January.

Asked for the latest team news for the game, Pep Guardiola said on Monday: "We have training [this afternoon], so we will see. It is the second day of recovery.

"I'm not optimistic about good news, so I think the same people as Liverpool [will be available]. John Stones is getting better, [he could play] maybe a few minutes as he is really close to coming back."

Josko Gvardiol was dropped for the game but could return to face his former club as City look to get top spot in the group wrapped up. A point will be enough for City, while Leipzig have already confirmed at least second place and a spot in the knockout stage.

"We have to win or draw," Guardiola said: "The first step is done for both sides, congratulations Leipzig. It's important to finish first, prestigious and second leg of last 16 at home. Not decisive, but a little advantage."

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Akanji; Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo, Grealish; Haaland

Out: De Bruyne, Kovacic, Nunez

Doubts: Stones, Grealish

Time and date: 8pm on November 28, 2023

Venue: Etihad Stadium