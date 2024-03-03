Man City XI vs Manchester United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Rodri, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias will all return to the Manchester City team for the Manchester derby.

The trio sat Tuesday’s 6-2 FA Cup win against Luton but will be recalled alongside Ederson when Manchester United visit the Etihad Stadium.

Jack Grealish has been ruled out with a groin injury, while Kyle Walker’s recovery pace means he is likely to get the nod over Manuel Akanji to face Marcus Rashford.

Erling Haaland will be out to pile more misery on United after his five goals at Kenilworth Road.

Josko Gvardiol is closing in on a return from his ankle injury but Pep Guardiola did not give an update on his fitness in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Grealish is expected to be out for at least a month and City do not expect him to be fit to be called up by England this month.

“He will not be fit for this weekend,” said Guardiola. “When he will come back I don’t know.

“No. I need to speak with [England boss] Gareth [Southgate], I think he will not be fit.

“He has to recover well. He has had a setback, he has to recover well so we can use him as much as possible.”

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland

Doubts: Gvardiol

Injuries: Grealish

Time and date: 3.30pm GMT on Sunday 3 March 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports