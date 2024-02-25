Man City XI vs Luton: Kevin De Bruyne injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news for FA Cup

Manchester City will hope Kevin De Bruyne can play a part as they continue the defence of their FA Cup away at Luton in the fifth round.

The Belgium international was a late substitute in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth and a decision must be made if he is ready to start a game three days later.

Phil Foden, the goalscorer at the weekend, would most likely drop out after playing so much in recent weeks. Julian Alvarez was last time out dropped for the first time in the Premier League this season, so could come back in. Jeremy Doku and Kyle Walker joined him on the bench and will be pushing to return to the starting lineup.

Erling Haaland should keep his place while, at the back, Stefan Ortega should replace Ederson between the sticks as the cup goalkeeper.

Josko Gvardiol is Pep Guardiola’s only injury absentee and is still over a week away from a return to fitness.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Bernardo, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

Doubts: De Bruyne

Out: Gvardiol

Time and date: 8pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Venue: Kenilworth Road

TV channel: ITV1