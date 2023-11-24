Man City XI vs Liverpool: Haaland injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news for Premier League

Erling Haaland is in a race to be fit for Manchester City's blockbuster clash with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The top two in the Premier League meet in the lunchtime kick-off and City are sweating over the fitness of Haaland, who suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury on international duty.

The striker picked up the issue in Norway's friendly win over the Faroe Islands and subsequently was ruled out of his country's qualifier with Scotland, with the team doctor saying Haaland was in "so much pain".

It is not believed that the problem is a serious one though and the League's top goalscorer could well recover in time to lead the line at the Etihad.

That is far from City's only injury concern. Ederson and Nathan Ake both pulled out of international duty, while Mateo Kovacic is reportedly set to miss a couple of weeks with a quad injury.

There is better news for Pep Guardiola in that Rodri is set to be available, having missed Spain's win over Cyprus with "discomfort". The midfielder went on to play 86 minutes against Georgia and is seemingly back to full fitness.

It will likely be Bernardo Silva in a deeper role alongside Rodri in midfield, with Julian Alvarez ahead of them as long as he is not required to fill in for Haaland up front.

Guardiola has a big decision to make on the left, with Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish both pushing for starts. Doku got the nod against Chelsea before the international break, but the City boss could opt for the control Grealish brings this time.

Kevin De Bruyne remains a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury, and John Stones faces a race against time. Matheus Nunes and Sergio Gomez are also battling injuries.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji; Rodri, Silva; Grealish, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Injured: De Bruyne, Stones, Gomez, Kovacic

Doubts: Haaland, Ederson, Ake, Nunes

Time and date: 12.30pm GMT on Saturday November 25, 2023

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports