Man City XI vs Huddersfield: Haaland, De Bruyne latest - predicted lineup, team news and injuries for FA Cup

Kevin De Bruyne is set to make his long-awaited comeback for Manchester City after almost five months out.

De Bruyne has not played since he suffered a serious hamstring injury on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but he will face Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

But City are expected to be without both Erling Haaland and Rodri.

Haaland has not played since December 6 because of a foot injury.

Rodri is likely to miss the Huddersfield game following the death of his grandmother.

Pep Guardiola has urged for patience with De Bruyne, who was an unused substitute for last week’s win over Sheffield United. Any return to action is likely to be incremental.

Guardiola said: “Right now I don’t ask to Kevin to play his best level.

“We cannot force a player with a long injury in this kind of situation. From my experience as a football player, it happened quite similar. I was one year with hamstring problems. When you come back you need time.

“It’s not, ‘OK play, it’s the best Kevin’. You have to be relaxed, enjoy the minutes he’s going to play, try to win the games.

“Kevin maybe in 20 minutes can help us more right now than 90 minutes. After that his body will dictate how many minutes more he can get.”

Jeremy Doku is back in training after an injury.

City will enjoy a week off before facing Newcastle in the Premier League and then at least a two-week break, which will give them little reason to rest players.

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gomez; Kovacic, Nunes, Silva; Foden, Bobb; Alvarez

Doubts: Haaland, Doku, Rodri

Injuries: Stones

Time and date: 2pm, Sunday January 7, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel: BBC iPlayer