Man City XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad to choose from as Manchester City host Everton in today’s Premier League lunchtime kick-off.

City travel to face Copenhagen in midweek when the Champions League returns, but there are unlikely to be wholesale changes against the Toffees as the Premier League title race heats up.

Erling Haaland was back in the starting lineup last time out against Everton and is set to lead the line again, but Kevin De Bruyne could be one of those rested if rotation does take place, having started two last two games on his return from injury.

John Stones has not played in the League since the reverse fixture at Goodison Park in December, but he is fit again and might come into the side to partner Ruben Dias.

There are plenty of options for Guardiola in forward areas, with Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish both fresh after struggling for minutes in recent weeks, while Matheus Nunes could feature in midfield if De Bruyne does drop out.

The in-form man for City at the moment is Phil Foden, after his hat-trick against Brentford, and it will be difficult for Guardiola to leave the 23-year-old.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Rodri, Nunes, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland

Time and date: 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, February 10, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports