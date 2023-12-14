Man City XI vs Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Erling Haaland is today expected to resume Manchester City training as he nears his recovery from a foot injury.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Norwegian, who missed the wins over Luton and Crvena zvezda, remains a doubt to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The manager said in midweek: "He’ll be back I think Thursday. We’ll see how he feels.

"I don’t know [about the Palace game] right now. Next press conference I could be more precise about his conditions."

Fourth-placed City will want to beat Palace to keep pace with their title rivals and also to head off for the Club World Cup on a high.

Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds or Mexico's Leon will face the Champions League holders in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and there is a chance Haaland will not be risked to ensure he is fit for City's first attempt at becoming world champions.

Julian Alvarez will likely start up front should Haaland not make the Palace game, although young forwards Oscar Bobb and Micah Hamilton impressed when scoring in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Jeremy Doku is expected to miss out alongside the injured Kevin De Bruyne.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Rodri; Foden, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez

Doubts: Haaland

Injuries: Doku, De Bruyne

Time and date: 3pm GMT, Saturday December 16, 2023

Venue: Etihad Stadium