Man City XI vs Bournemouth: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, Kevin De Bruyne injury latest

Manchester City welcome Kevin De Bruyne back to their squad for the trip to Bournemouth this afternoon, but he is on the bench.

The Belgian playmaker has managed to start four games and appear as a substitute a further four times since returning from surgery on a hamstring injury, which hit at the end of last season and then again in the first game of this Premier League campaign.

Tuesday’s win over Brentford saw De Bruyne left on the bench as Guardiola confirmed the 32-year-old “didn’t feel comfortable” due to “niggles” with his hamstring.

City are keen to ensure he does not aggravate the issue once more, particularly ahead of an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Luton, the Manchester derby, Champions League last-16 return leg against FC Copenhagen and trip to Liverpool on the immediate horizon.

City are without Jack Grealish and Josko Gvardiol due to respective muscle and ankle injuries, although both are “closer” to a return, according to Pep Guardiola.

Confirmed team news

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Mepham, Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Sinisterra, Andrei Radu, Unal, Travers, Kinsey-Wellings

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Akanji, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Luiz, Kovacic, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Walker, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Bobb, Lewis.

Doubt: De Bruyne

Injuries: Grealish, Gvardiol

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT, Saturday February 24, 2024

Venue: Vitality Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports