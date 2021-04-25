Man City wins League Cup: Three things learned from Man City – Spurs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Manchester City beat sleepy Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, a complete and total effort in dispatching their rivals to claim a fourth-straight League Cup on the strength of Aymeric Laporte’s header.

City bowed out of the FA Cup last week but can still claim three trophies this year, the Premier League trophy only a matter of time and the European Cup three results away.

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen had very little to do in collecting a League Cup, but his one save early in the second half was a fine stop.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Spurs fired Jose Mourinho last week and it’s difficult to argue that he wouldn’t have helped a team who was thoroughly controlled in London.

Tottenham had two shot attempts and only 38 percent of the ball compared to Cityy, with 21 shots taken and 527-of-589 passes completed on the day.

More Premier League

Three things we learned from Leeds – Manchester United Three things we learned from Wolves – Burnley Three things we learned from Sheffield United – Brighton

Three things we learned from Man City – Tottenham

1. Make it seven: Pep Guardiola took over City for a trophy-less 2016-17 season but things have gone… a lot better since that opening run through the Premier League. City has won all four League Cups since then, claiming an FA Cup, and two (soon-to-be three) Premier League crowns. Can he and his men add a European Cup? We’ll find out soon, but it’s worth noting that this particular win came during a decidedly down period of form for the PL champions-elect.

2. Levy’s sacrifice worth it? We’re not saying that Jose Mourinho’s plan alone would be enough to beat Man City, not at all, but chairman Daniel Levy clearly fired the Portuguese because what it would mean to the manager’s future exit from North London if he brought a trophy to Spurs. Let’s hope the trade-off was worth it.

Nothing against Ryan Mason, but putting a 29-year-old with less than a handful of senior matches managed under his belt against the best system of this century is a questionable move. One thing that’s not questionable: Spurs last two finals have been absolutely brutal for their fans to watch. How about some entertainment next time?

That said, a healthy Harry Kane would’ve helped and the English star did his very best to fight through an injury and might’ve set up a goal earlier in the match. Heung-min Son was quiet and Spurs needed a very good day from Hugo Lloris to keep it close.

3. Steffen becomes fifth American to win League Cup : USMNT keeper Zack Steffen had little to do, making one terrific save early in the second half as one of his 11 touches in the first 75 minutes. He had three over the next quarter-hour, completing 8-of-10 passes.

Man of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne

Mahrez, Laporte, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan…. all could’ve laid claim to the honors, and Hugo Lloris was honestly the key piece on the pitch.

Man City – Tottenham recap

Tottenham will feel fortunate to be in the game at halftime.

It was one way traffic for most of the first half aside from a five-minute spell midway through the half, but Spurs limited the danger from the title holders.

Spurs had 36 percent of the ball and only one shot in the opening frame, while City took 10 but only had one make its way to Hugo Llooris, who stopped it.

City keeper Zack Steffen made his first save, a fine low one, early in the second half when Lucas Moura cued up Giovani Lo Celso for a curling rip.

Ilkay Gundogan raced to the back post to meet a slightly too strong chipped cross to the back post, heading it over the frame.

Spurs might’ve been up 1-0 when Kane cued a rush through the midfield and fed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who invited Sergio Reguilon to a pass toward the six that the Spaniard did not track.

Kevin De Bruyne was chief string puller and set up a Raheem Sterling header that Lloris stooped to collect in the 71st minute.

Gundogan knifed a chance wide a minute later after a pretty cut back from Sterling. Then Lloris got low to stymy a Mahrez curler from 20 yards.

City’s breakthrough came off a free kick, Serge Aurier conceding a needless set piece. De Bruyne swept the ball into the mix and Laporte snapped it home.

More Premier League

Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea v. West Ham? Solskjaer defends Man United, eager for huge week NBC Sports Premier League schedule

Man City wins League Cup: Three things learned from Man City – Spurs originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Aymeric Laporte hails ‘superb’ Manchester City after Carabao Cup triumph

    The Frenchman nodded home a winner 10 minutes from time.

  • Manchester City clinch Carabao Cup as late Aymeric Laporte goal denies Tottenham

    The Frenchman nodded in from a corner 10 minutes from time.

  • Three things we learned from Leeds – Manchester United

    A scrappy, finish-free affair between old rivals, Leeds' scoreless draw with Manchester United on Sunday wouldn't have moved the needle much for neutrals.

  • Ex-Shakhtar coach Lucescu guides arch rivals Dynamo to title

    Mircea Lucescu celebrated guiding Dynamo Kiev to the Ukrainian league title on Sunday in his first season as coach at the bitter rivals of Shakhtar Donetsk, the side he managed for 12 years.

  • Arsenal's all-time leading goal scorer Thierry Henry says he doesn't recognize the club

    Thierry Henry's comments come days after fans protested outside Emirates Stadium over the proposed European Super League.

  • Solskjaer defends Man United, eager for huge week

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended a dour display from Manchester United as their attention now turns to the Europa League.

  • Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup

    A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome: Manchester City winning the League Cup. With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City's domination, it took the center back Laporte heading in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne's free kick.

  • Aston Villa – West Brom, stream live! How to watch, odds, prediction

    West Bromwich Albion needs to avenge a 3-0 shellacking early in Sam Allardyce's tenure at the Hawthorns by beating Europe-chasing Aston Villa on Sunday.

  • Soccer leagues across England announce social media boycott over racist abuse of players

    Soccer leagues want Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to be more active in stopping online abuse.

  • Somali ex-leader says soldiers attacked his home, blames president

    MOGADISHU (Reuters) -A former Somali leader accused his successor President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of orchestrating an attack by soldiers on his home on Sunday as splits deepened over an extension of the incumbent's term in the volatile Horn of Africa nation. Former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's accusation against Mohamed on Twitter - which did not include details or proof - came as factions within Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire in the capital Mogadishu. The flare-up, following Mohamed's signing of a law in mid-April extending his mandate for two years, could distract security forces from their internationally-backed fight against al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents.

  • Tomas Soucek not giving up on West Ham’s top-four dream despite Chelsea defeat

    The injury-hit Hammers lost back-to-back Premier League matches for only the second time this season due to Timo Werner’s first-half strike.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick shares what really jumped out at him about Ron Rivera

    Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick says what really jumped out at him about coach Ron Rivera.

  • Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Strongly Pursuing Guard In The Portal

    Michigan head coach Juwan Howard received great news several days ago when Eli Brooks announced he'd return ...

  • Chad rebels ready for ceasefire; opposition presses for civilian rule

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) -Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday. The rebels, known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), came over the northern border from Libya on April 11 calling for an end to Deby's 30-year rule. After Deby's death, a military council headed by his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power and said it would oversee an 18-month transition to elections.

  • Former UFC, Invicta FC fighter Pearl Gonzalez signs multi-fight deal with BKFC

    MMA veteran Pearl Gonzalez has signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

  • Goran Dragic with a 3-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Goran Dragic (Miami Heat) with a 3-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/23/2021

  • Washington Football Team hasn't narrowed down new team names yet

    The Washington Football Team hasn't narrowed down its list of possible new team names.

  • UFC 261 fans not required to wear masks | COVID-19 Precautions

    On Tuesday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced two partnerships to assist in fan safety for those attending Saturday's UFC 261 pay-per-view. The event sold out the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. in minutes. The event represents the first, sold out, major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 fans is expected. The fight promotion has partnered with CLEAR and their Health Pass to connect fan identity with a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete this questionnaire in advance. Ticket holders who opt not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a hard copy of the health questionnaire. Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch Depending on their COVID-related health information, fans are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app. Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be permitted entry and will be advised to seek medical guidance, as well as information on how to obtain a refund. Along with CLEAR, UFC has also partnered with O2 Industries to provide face coverings, free of charge, to the fans attending. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena. UFC encourages fans to wear face masks at the event, but masks are not mandatory. UFC and O2 Industries are also partnering to donate more than 5,000 Tactical Respirator I (TRI) premium respirators to the American Red Cross for their use as needed in emergency situations. UFC 261 features three world title bouts. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, while women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. The third title bout on the fight card features women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

  • DeGrom's 15 strikeouts, 2-hitter lead Mets over Nats 6-0

    Jacob deGrom felt good in the bullpen. DeGrom struck out a career-high 15, threw a two-hitter and boosted the Mets’ sagging offense with a go-ahead double from the No. 8 spot in the batting order, leading New York over the Washington Nationals 6-0 Friday night. “You’re going to be replaying that game at the end of 2021 in one of those greatest games of 2021,” said Brandon Nimmo, who hit his first home run of the season and had four RBIs.

  • Dana White doubts Triller’s Jake Paul-Ben Askren numbers, no interest in doing business with Paul

    Jake Paul found a way to keep himself at the forefront of the MMA consciousness when he showed up at UFC 261 on Saturday.