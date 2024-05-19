Title-winning Phil Foden is Man City’s new main man – now time for the Euros

The destination of the Premier League trophy was never in doubt after Phil Foden's early goals on the Premier League's final day - Michael Regan/Getty Images

Just think of the pressure. You have to win to ensure you are Premier League champions. You have been here before on nervy final days. The expectation is that it will be easy. The world is watching. Watching you because this is your club and you are the man of the moment.

And then, 77 seconds after referee John Brooks blew the whistle for kick-off, the ball is already in the net and the result is never in doubt. From the first attack. Manchester City are champions again; the first club ever, in the 136 years of league football, to achieve that four years in a row.

It was a goal from Phil Foden worthy of marking that unprecedented achievement as he took the ball from Bernardo Silva and deftly let it run across his body. That one act made a player as experienced as James Ward-Prowse overcommit and Foden arrowed a powerful left-foot shot from 20 yards that was never going to be saved by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola who was left flapping at air.

When he swept in his second goal, with a flourish from Jérémy Doku’s clever pass, Foden wheeled away making a ‘calm’ gesture with his hands to the City fans. It was an extraordinary show of the level, the prepossession, the belief that he has.

The 23-year-old is now City’s main man. Yes, there is Rodri, who is never on the losing side, who makes them tick, the scorer of big goals – and there was another one here just to end any lingering doubt. Yes, there is the Norse goal god Erling Haaland who, of course, finished as the league’s top-scorer and has two Golden Boots in two campaigns in England (what about that Roy Keane?)

And do not forget Kevin De Bruyne, a player of rare beauty and craft, who was once more imperious and is arguably the Premier League’s greatest ever midfielder.

But this is Foden’s time. It is certainly his season as he has scooped the individual prizes and – at still just 23 – already has 15 major trophies: six league titles, a Champions League, two FA Cups (and maybe a third with Saturday’s final against Manchester United to come), four League Cups, a Fifa Club World Cup and a Uefa Super Cup.

It is an extraordinary collection for a player with so much of his career still ahead of him and what an exciting prospect for England also if Gareth Southgate can get the best out of him the way Pep Guardiola has, after finally using him more centrally as he has craved. England should absolutely follow City’s 4-1-4-1 formation at the forthcoming European Championships with Foden alongside Jude Bellingham in the middle and behind Harry Kane.

After Foden won the FWA Footballer of the Year award last week he declared he was desperate to carry his excellent club form into the Euros with England. Performances and goals like this make that prospect even more exciting. What a summer it could be.

When Foden was substituted in the 91st minute there was not just a hug but a kiss on the cheek from Guardiola for him. He was at it again as the medals were handed out, rubbing Foden’s head.

When he first took over the manager resisted all the calls to let Foden go out on loan, insisted he continued to train with City instead, privately talked about how he could be David Silva’s successor and now he is benefitting from all of that.

Plus the goals. Silva did not score goals like this.

Foden has 27 goals this season, 19 in the league, along with eight assists, and that is a potent return even if it does not reflect the quality of the finishes. We are not talking about tap-ins. Six of those league goals have come from outside the penalty area. All were brilliant.

There are more statistics, of course, with Guardiola holding six fingers up to the TV cameras to reflect the fact that he has won the league that many times with City. In the last seven years.

Then there are the incredible 359 points that City have amassed in the past four campaigns – just under 90 points a season which is breathtaking – and the amazing 372 goals they have scored. This is unprecedented in so many ways.

And then there is another stat. A stat they do not like: the 115 charges, being fought all the way, for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. It may aggravate City – and anger the fans of other clubs that it still has not been dealt with – but those charges hang heavy even on a cloudless May sky as the players cavorted in celebration on the pitch.

Foden did not cost a penny, of course. There is something glorious about a team with such a global reach, with superstars from Bryne in Norway to Sao Paulo in Brazil, that has spent so much money – and got such value for money – and has fabulously wealthy owners from Abu Dhabi, having a local lad from Stockport, just six miles down the road, as the jewel in their crown. A boy from the academy who has that twang in his voice.

“I think this Premier League title means a little bit more… we’ve put ourselves in the history books,” Foden said in his flat Mancunian tone and maybe he meant not just because City have made history but because he has been their driving force in what has, at times, been a tricky campaign where they have been accused of not matching their previous heights and yet finished two points ahead of a formidable Arsenal side.

Foden put City 2-0 up and they should have been out-of-sight before Mohammed Kudus’s stunning overhead kick just before half-time. Not that it led to any doubt. Such was West Ham’s lack of ambition, in David Moyes’ last game in charge, and with a back-five and two holding midfielders, that they never threatened. Such was City’s iron will that when Rodri struck just before the hour they could celebrate long before the end.

City win the Premier League – as it happened

07:29 PM BST

Guardiola speaks – hoarsely

Arsenal pushed us to another level. First it was Liverpool who pushed us to our limits. We get the message [that Arsenal will keep coming]. They have a young manager and a young team. Today we have to celebrate it. If someone said that we would win six Premier leagues in seven years I would have said: ‘No way.’ Work a lot. Respect them a lot. Go one game, one game, one game. Be scared to lose a game. I’m not always evolving. The sporting director gives me the players and we adapt to the skills of the players. The reality is I’m closer to leaving than staying because it will be nine years. But I do want to stay next season. We will talk.

07:13 PM BST

Kyle Walker talks to Sky Sports

I wear the armband but I’m not above the team. I’m the man they picked to wear the armband which I’m very grateful [for]. Once we were out of the Champions League [going for] four in a row is very special.

It’s about fine details. I’ve looked at the Spanish league, the French league, the Italian league [champions] are 15 points clear. This is tough … Liverpool … Arsenal.

I feel young, I feel great, I still think I’ve got my pace and I still come to training wanting to learn.

07:10 PM BST

Jack Grealish up next

It’s an unbelievable feeling for us to be history makes. I’ve been here for three years and have been champions every year. It’s unbelievable to do this in the Premier League which people say is the hardest. We have everything, young guys, older guys, the talent and then we have this togetherness. I don’t feel like I’ve performed well this year, better than my first year but it’s been stop-start. I’ve played well at points. I’ve set myself standards that are high. I wanted to pay as much as I could but we have so many great players and no team rotates like City do. I’ve struggled off the pitch this season and he’s been there for me. Behind closed doors he’s a brilliant guy. He’s helped me every step of the way.

07:01 PM BST

Erling Haaland speaks

It feels incredible, fantastic. I’m enjoying it. After we won at Sours we knew we were going to do it. I was confident. We add on a little bit extra [after Christmas]. I’m happy and can’t complain. I think last season [was harder] but both not bad. It’s better to play football and not say so much. Let everyone else do the talking. [The Premier League] has been harder than expected. Every game is not far away from being a final. You can’t relax after 45 minutes. Every game is so intense and tough. [Guardiola] is tough. He demands a lot every day. He’s demanding but a lovely guy and I love him to pieces.

06:57 PM BST

Champions of England 2023-24

06:54 PM BST

Guardiola takes a big swig of champagne

Straight from the bottle and then embraces members of staff.

Kevin De Bruyne: ‘It feels as amazing as the first one. We worked so hard for it. We batted so hard with Liverpool and Arsenal. Doing something historic … the goals Phil has scored have been so decisive for us [this season].

06:44 PM BST

Guardiola is followed by the players

By position:

Carson … Ortega … Ederson,

Stones … Ake … Gomez … Gvardiol … Akanji … Lewis,

Kovacic … Grealish … Doku … Matheus Nunes … Foden … Bobb,

Haaland … Alvarez,

and now ‘the captains’

Bernardo Silva … Rodri … Ruben Dias … De Bruyne and, finally, Walker.

06:41 PM BST

Now come the coaching staff, players and manager

Pep Guardiola is the first to receive his medal.

Handing out the medals at the Etihad is Alison Brittain, chair of the Premier League. A major figure in British business, and former CEO of Whitbread, which owns the likes of Premier Inn and Costa Coffee, she took over the Premier League chair early last year. City were hit with that extensive range of more than 100 charges by the Premier League in Feb 2023.

06:37 PM BST

City’s staff begin the ceremony

Led by the medical staff, all wearing home shirts with Champions 24 on the back, emerge from the tunnel to take their applause.

Paul Dickov, hero of Wembley 99, brings the trophy to the dais and puts it on the podium.

06:31 PM BST

At City they’ve cleared the pitch and the ceremony is imminent

06:17 PM BST

City are still inside until the pitch is cleared for the ceremony

But they have some words from Kyle Walker on their official feed:

The last few years have been very special for everyone at Manchester City but to have captained this club to a fourth straight Premier League title is something I will cherish forever. The Premier League is the benchmark by which everyone is measured. It’s rightly renowned as the hardest and most competitive league in the world so to win four in a row, especially after last season’s Treble success, illustrates what we have collectively managed to achieve. There are so many people I would like to thank but I have to start with Pep, the backroom staff, my colleagues in the dressing room and everyone who works so hard across the club, day in and day out. There is no way we could have won this title without all their incredible work and efforts. The support we also get from the Manchester City fans never ceases to amaze me. Week in, week out they are there, whatever the weather, supporting us all the way. Their passion and backing honestly means the world to me and all the players. I hope that making history by winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title stands as a fitting way for us to say thank you to all our fantastic supporters.

06:15 PM BST

Mikel Arteta addresses the crowd

All this is happening because you started believing, you started to be patient, you started to see what we were trying to do. All credit to the players, this was tough, unbelievable. It’s time to have a break, think, reflect. Please keep pushing, inspiring this team. Don’t be satisfied. We want much more and we’re gong to get it. Thank you so much.

Good speech from Mikel Arteta on the pitch. Caught the mood just right.

06:12 PM BST

From Diamond to Arsenal’s gem

Arsenal stadium PA blasting out ‘Sweet Caroline’ in an attempt to change the mood, but there are not many takers when it comes to the singalong.

Now Martin Odegaard speaks over the PA

We have changed the club. I think you all believe in us now. I can’t wait to come back from the break. We’re on the good way. We’re stronger than last year and we have to come back even stronger and push all the way and win everything.

06:08 PM BST

One achievement for an Arsenal player

This will be slightly lost amid everything else but it’s worth noting that William Saliba has become the first outfield player in Arsenal’s history to play every minute of a Premier League season.

06:07 PM BST

Phil Foden speaks to Sky Sports

It’s so hard to put into words what we’ve done today. No team’s ever done it and you can see what it means to the fans and to us. We’ve worked all year for ths moment. This means a bit more because now we can say we’re the first team to do it [win four in a row]. I’m lost for words to be honest. I’m absolutely shattered. It was almost the perfect start. An early goal helps with the nerves. I thought we looked confident, we played our football and it paid off. I’m ‘the Sniper’ forever now. I want this feeling every time. There’s no better feeling than winning something.

06:04 PM BST

Gary Neville on the fans on the pitch before the final whistle

Rodri is furious, and he’s absolutely right. It’s not your first title. They’re not kids, they’re 40-year-old blokes. What a shame the City players aren’t able to celebrate out on the pitch. Some have decided... well a lot have decided to fill it themselves. Not sure it’s going down well with the rest of the stadium.

06:03 PM BST

Arsenal are runners-up for the second successive season

Their fans are giving them a terrific send-off.

A huge show of support for Arteta and his players at the final whistle here. The Arsenal fans are in full voice, on their feet to salute the team’s efforts this season.

At the Etihad, most of the players have gone up the tunnel until the pitch is cleared. Phil Foden, though, stays outside and chats to Sky.

06:01 PM BST

Full time: Arsenal 2 Everton 1

In the last knockings at the Emirates, Martinelli fires over after cutting into the box from the right on to his left.

A wide selection of dejection on the Arsenal faces at full-time. The home crowd have found their voices again but Mikel Arteta looks in a mood as dark as his all-black outfit. They have won the game, and it has taken a huge effort to do so, but no Premier League title.

06:00 PM BST

Full time: Man City 3 West Ham 1

Manchester City are champions for the fourth time in succession and the sixth time in eight seasons under Guardiola. They win by two points and can finally be crowned now the final whistle, delayed by a creeping pitch invasion, can be blown.

05:54 PM BST

GOAL!

Arsenal 2 Everton 1 (Havertz) Michael Oliver is told to go to the monitor by Stuart Attwell but he stands by his original decision. Gabriel Jesus intercepts Young’s wayward pass with his elbow, though the arm didn’t move, to knock it past Tarkowski. He feeds Odegaard who takes it into the box, slides it to Havertz through a block-tackle and Havertz taps it in from five yards.

That Arsenal goal was made by Martin Odegaard pressing Ashley Young. The Arsenal No 8 has run the ball down all afternoon with incredible levels of energy. He forced the error and still had the legs to carry it forward after the contested touch from Gabriel Jesus. Another outstanding performance for the Arsenal captain.

05:52 PM BST

88 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

West Ham have the ball in the net via Soucek but he knocked it in like a volleyball serve with his wrist. The ref gave the goal but VAR erased it.

05:50 PM BST

87 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

It should be said that Everton have played very well. Calvert-Lewin has been substituted now, but he has been excellent as their means of getting out of a low block. Their full-backs are 35 and 38 years old respectively and played well. Tarkowski has been outstanding alongside young Branthwaite. Pickford has been on his game. They might well get a draw. Everton will need all this and more to survive next season, one suspects.

05:49 PM BST

85 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

Haaland meets De Bruyne’s free-kick from the left five yards out … with his shoulder and shrugs it wide.

05:48 PM BST

83 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

Difficult chance for the substitute Smith Rowe at the back post on the volley. The ball is at hip height and he has to bring his leg through at 90 degrees but can only scuff it into the turf and wide.

05:47 PM BST

81 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

Not much air left in the balloon at the Emirates. At the Etihad Doku dribbles into the box and then slips and falls flat on his backside.

05:44 PM BST

78 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

City keep probing. The wonderful Kudus goal apart. West Ham have been outclassed.

05:41 PM BST

75 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

Timber replaces White for Arsenal and is quickly booked for a foul from behind on McNeil. Trossard is sent into the box by a cute Rice pass and he feeds Odegaard who should score but hits the excellent, covering Branthwaite instead.

05:38 PM BST

72 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

City free-kick left of centre. After a discussion with covered mouths, Foden takes and tries to creep the ball in at the near post but bends it into the side-netting.

05:37 PM BST

70 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

This is not relevant to the title race but it feels worth noting: Jordan Pickford has just clipped a brilliant pass into the chest of Amadou Onana and celebrated it by doing a pretend golf shot in his penalty area.

05:34 PM BST

68 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

City’s seventh corner is kept alive in the box by Haaland’s chested one-two with Akanji but then his shot is saved. Haaland wants a penalty for Cresswell’s handball but it wasn’t and VAR quickly tells the referee to play on.

West Ham send on Alvarez for Emerson and switch to a back four. Akanji is replaced by Ake.

05:31 PM BST

65 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

Havertz heads a deep cross on to the bar but the flag went up, though not for him. Trossard was deemed offside.

Arsenal players struggling to hit their usual form. The third City goal at the Etihad has once again flattened the mood in the stadium. By contrast, the Everton players are so relaxed. They are competitive but after a long hard season they are also enjoying themselves, laughing off mistakes and playing without pressure.

05:30 PM BST

63 min: Man City 3 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

Branthwaite improvises a save with his biceps when Branthwaite doesn’t hear a shout and interferes with a cross that then bounces awkwardly up. Earlier Raya dives full length to catch Calvert-Lewin’s shot after the centre-forward had diddled Saliba. Then Rice lets fly from 25 yards and the shot sails wide of the top left of goal.

05:22 PM BST

GOAL!!

Man City 3 West Ham 1 (Rodri) He has the knack of goals in big games. City probe for what seems like an age until they feed Rodri to the right of the D. He rattles a shot, Haaland, onside, blocking the keeper’s view and Areola reacts late and can only get his fingertips to it, not enough to turn the shot round the post.

05:20 PM BST

55 min: Man City 2 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

Haaland tries twice to shoot through a crowd but can’t force the ball through bone and gristle but he does get a free-kick when held back by Soucek.

05:19 PM BST

52 min: Man City 2 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

Gabriel has gone down like a bag of spanners after Doucoure boots him up the tuchas while shielding the ball. Yellow card for Evrton’s top-scorer.

05:15 PM BST

50 min: Man City 2 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

Foden, in search of the hat-trick, decides to have a ping from 30 yards and imparts the power but cannot persuade it to bend back in and it ends up hitting the boards wide of the left post.

05:13 PM BST

48 min: City 2 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

De Bruyne bends a left-foot shot wide from 20 yards after West Ham give Haaland and Foden far too much time in the box.

05:11 PM BST

46 min: City 2 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

The matches are now back in sync, the second-halves kicking off simultaneously. Sky reports that the Etihad was very quiet at half-time. Peter Drury is talking about ‘a level of twitchiness’. City hog the ball from kick-off in their usual style.

Arsenal go up the right and stand up a cross that Havertz heads wide under pressure from Tarkowski.

05:09 PM BST

All hail the BFG and his work

Arsenal are introducing their new academy Under-9s cohort one-by-one on the pitch at the Emirates at half-time. Each of them getting a high-five from the towering academy director Per Mertesacker. This is a nice tradition established at a lot of Premier League clubs at the end of the season. It was the same at Spurs on Tuesday evening. Whatever happens in their careers, they will always have this day. Good that the academy staff are recognised too.

04:54 PM BST

Half-time: City 2 West Ham 1; Arsenal 1 Everton 1

One goal for Arsenal and another for West Ham changed everything – except the destination of the title. Bit one more goal for Arsenal and yet another for West Ham would if they remained unanswered.

Odd atmospheres at both grounds, oscillating wildly as yet another Mancunian would have it.

Mood at Emirates: much improved. The Tomiyasu goal here and news of the Kudus goal at the Etihad is transformative. The title race is back on ...

It’s one of those scorelines that’s a little hard to understand - City having carved enough chances to win several games. West Ham are only still in it because of their goalkeeper Areola but, from looking somewhat down and out at 2-0, Mohammed Kudus’ stunning overhead kick has changed all that.

04:53 PM BST

Rumours run rife

Seems to be some confusion at the Emirates as to how many goals West Ham have scored at the Etihad. Some Arsenal fans are turning to the pressbox and holding up their fingers to indicate they believe it is 2-2. Even in the digital age, a rumour can run wild ...

04:46 PM BST

GOAL!

Man City 2 West Ham 1 (Kudus) Sensational bicycle volley from a corner. Soucek chests the ball at the back post, Kudus hooks it on the volley and then back flips to rifle an overhead unstoppably past Ortega. Guardiola launches his water bottle.

04:44 PM BST

GOAL!

Arsenal 1 Everton 1 (Tomiyasu) Sweeps in a right-foot shot after Odegaard pulls the ball back from the byline through a wide gap to the penalty spot.

Now the Emirates is alive once more. Tomiyasu’s goal has changed the atmosphere again, even if no one here truly believes there’s any chance of City dropping points.

Arsenal reply INSTANTLY through Takehiro Tomiyasu... we're back on level terms in North London ⚖️



04:40 PM BST

GOAL!

Arsenal 0 Everton 1 (Gueye) His right-foot free-kick from five yards to the left of the D strikes the leaping Rice and swerves and dips into the top right corner. Raya couldn’t do anything. A total fluke, altering the trajectory alarmingly.

Oh, the irony of that Idrissa Gueye deflected free-kick for Arsenal – he had been close to coming off for much of the first half.

04:40 PM BST

36 min: City 2 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Martinelli is OK after a long massage. Partey does what White couldn’t do and foul McNeil in full flight, running across him after he wriggled away from White’s attempt to pull his shorts, essentially a debagging.

04:37 PM BST

34 min: City 2 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

City are beating West Ham and, in a way, they are also beating Arsenal too. Arteta’s side are really struggling to build any momentum here and have clearly been affected by the scoreline in Manchester. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has just hit the post for Everton.

04:36 PM BST

32 min: City 2 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Terrific sliding tackle from Tarkowski thwarts Martinelli just as he was about to pull the trigger.

04:35 PM BST

29 min: City 2 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Everton break at the Emirates and work an opening for Calvert-Lewin down the inside-left but he shoots into the foot of the post and pops the rebound into the side-netting.

Gvardiol strides forward and, as West Ham’s defence defers and stands off, he slips the ball between Zouma and Coufal for Haaland who barely tests the keeper by hitting his shot straight at him.

West Ham are in that place no football team wants to be: being picked apart at will by a relentless Manchester City. But for Alphone Areola in goal, it’d be 5, 6, 7 in City’s favour now. Guardiola predicted another game like Aston Villa two seasons ago - this has been anything but. An absolute breeze for City

04:32 PM BST

27 min: City 2 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

De Bruyne wraps his instep around a curler from 18 yards and Areola smartly turns it behind

04:31 PM BST

25 min: City 2 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Longish delay at the Emirates while Onana receives treatment and the other players have a drink. He seems to be OK.

04:28 PM BST

22 min: City 2 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Doku is enjoying himself, devouring Coufal on toast.

Haaland misses an opportunity to make it 3-0 when Dias is found by a right to left diagonal and he hooks it back across goal at full stretch. Haaland goes for a flying scissors kick and slices it behind him. Seconds later Foden thunders a left-foot shot from 25 yards too close to Areola but stinging his palms nonetheless.

04:25 PM BST

They know it’s over

The City goal certainly had an impact on the mood here and it’s only natural that it would have an impact on the Arsenal players, too. It’s all gone a little bit flat, and Everton are causing a few problems on the counter-attack.

04:21 PM BST

GOAL!

City 2 West Ham 0 (Foden) Start the car, as another prominent Lancastrian would say. Doku hares down the left and threads a pass between three West Ham players to Foden by the penalty spot and he sweeps it in. The screen switches to the Emirates where Arsenal fans with radios greet the news with the glummest of expressions.

04:20 PM BST

17 min: City 1 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Now Rodri harpoons a right-foot daisycutter wide.

04:20 PM BST

16 min: City 1 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

At the Etihad Doku cuts in from the left on to his right and thunders a right-foot shot that Areola has to leap up and slap over the bar. From the corner, Rodri arcs a left to right diagonal to Doku who, this time, cuts in from the right on to his left to flay a shot that Areola saves at the near post. Lively.

04:18 PM BST

14 min: City 1 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Emerson goes on a meandering run and finds himself in space but then seems to lose his nerve 25 yards from goal and double backs into human traffic.

At the Emirates, Martinelli, playing on the right, is slipped down the right of the box to shoot with his right. Pickford saves smartly with his feet.

04:15 PM BST

12 min: City 1 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Pickford saves Trossard’s low cross/shot with his body, using his shoulder to divert it over the bar. Arsenal keep knocking on the door.

04:14 PM BST

10 min: City 1 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Jordan Pickford saves low to his left to stop Rice’s bobbling shot from 20 yards. He didn’t hit it sweetly enough to beat the England keeper from that range.

04:11 PM BST

7 min: City 1 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

The Emirates was really noisy and then the sound and fury has just been sucked out of it by that Foden goal. We can hear the Everton fans for the first time, singing: ‘You nearly won the league, you nearly won the league.’

04:10 PM BST

6 min: City 1 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

City had been having it all their own way with De Bruyne, Bernardo and Foden pulling the strings but now Paqueta makes a galloping run down the inside left but ultimately is crowded out and City break, De Bruyne shooting into the shins of a West Ham defender.

04:08 PM BST

4 min: City 1 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

And just as news of City’s opener reaches the Emirates, Tomiyasu has a chance to put Arsenal into the lead at the back post but the left-back allows the cross to roll off his forehead and go wide. Arteta, in black, natch, puts his head in his hands.

04:04 PM BST

GOAL!

City 1 West Ham 0 (Foden) An absolute banger from 22 yards, taking the pass from the right, he lets the ball roll across him and he hammers it into the top left corner. Screamer!

04:03 PM BST

1 min: City 0 West Ham 0; Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Arsenal are about a minute ahead of City, having kicked off on time while City are still in their huddle and then both sides in Manchester take a knee.

04:00 PM BST

Confidence reigns at the Etihad

To judge by the chants from City fans around the ground in the lead up to kick off, it’s fair to say they’re fairly confident of a fourth consecutive title and sixth in seven years. All I heard was cries of “Champions again, champions again”.

03:59 PM BST

Out come the teams both at the Etihad and Emirates

All four sides in their home kits, save for Everton donning royal blue shorts.

03:56 PM BST

Electric Emirates

Just spoke to a long-serving fan here, who says he has never seen the atmosphere as loud and boisterous outside the Emirates. “Honestly it’s incredible,” he says.

Great atmosphere at Arsenal. Reminiscent of the old title race days at Highbury. Inside and outside the stadium, where it feels like the whole neighbourhood has come out in support of their team. Certainly that was the vibe on the walk from Highbury & Islington railway station. It feels like a big day ... whatever happens.

03:45 PM BST

David Moyes on his last game as West Ham manager

My emotions are fine. I’ve enjoyed my time at West Ham, I had a great send-off with a good result last week and we’re hoping we can that again today. Declan Rice and Mikel Arteta were both great captains for me, but it’s got nothing to do with today. We’ve got to try to perform against a team who are really difficult to beat. We have to do our own job.

03:32 PM BST

Arteta: My kids had their heads in hands when Son missed

Mikel Arteta admitted he joined his family in running around his house with his head in hands after Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min missed the crucial chance that would have swung the Premier League title race in Arsenal’s favour.

The Arsenal manager also said that, if he had to choose one player in the Premier League to have such an opportunity, it would have been Son.

The Spurs captain was one-on-one with Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega in the final moments of Tuesday’s huge match in the title race. With the score at 1-0, Son’s shot was blocked, prompting Pep Guardiola to say of his goalkeeper: “He saves us – otherwise Arsenal are champions.”

Arteta, who has three children, was watching the game at home with his family. “There were very emotional moments in certain actions and you are almost playing the game with them,” he said of the experience.

“If I had to pick a player in the Premier League for that moment, it would probably be him [Son]. Michael Jordan explained it many times, how many times he had the winning shot – it was always him. Sometimes yes [he scored], sometimes he did not manage to do it. This is the beauty of sport, as well.

“My kids were running around the table and going like this [putting their heads in their hands]. You can imagine. That is magic as well, to have the opportunity to be living it, next to your family and your colleagues and being part of that.”

Asked if he reacted to Ortega’s save in the same way as his children, Arteta added: “To be honest, I was.”

Arsenal’s title hopes are not over yet, though, and they can still lift the trophy if they beat Everton on Sunday and City drop points against West Ham United.

“When it gets really tight and when it gets emotional, in that emotion lots of things can happen when games become chaotic,” Arteta said. “Things happen that normally don’t happen and within that chaos, the magic can happen as well.

“The Premier League trophy hasn’t been at Emirates Stadium and that was built almost 20 years ago, so that’s a long, long time. So yes, we have to be very optimistic. We have to do our duties, and then we have to wait and see what happens.”

03:28 PM BST

City vs West Ham in the trad style

Man City Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiola; Rodri; De Bruyne, Bernardo; Foden, Haaland, Doku.

Substitutes Carson, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Grealish, Bobb, Alvarez, Nunes, Lewis.

West Ham Areola; Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell; Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Emerson; Kudus, Paqueta; Antonio.

Substitutes Fabianski, Johnson, Alvarez, Cornet, Ings, Earthy, Casey, Mubama, Ogbonna.

Referee John Brooks (Leicester)

03:26 PM BST

Arsenal vs West Ham in black and white

Arsenal Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Ødegaard, Rice; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli.

Substitutes Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Timber, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Jesus, Nketiah.

Everton Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Gueye, Onana; Garner, Doucouré, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

Substitutes Virginia, Crellin, Keane, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Warrington, Hunt, Dobbin.

Referee Michael Oliver (Ashington)

03:24 PM BST

Pep Guardiola on the challenge ahead

Normally, in all leagues, the last game is difficult. It is all about how you think. If your thoughts are positive, you will stay in the game in the bad moments. If your thoughts are negative, or you start thinking about what you are playing for, anything can happen. This is the key point. The players have to try to be inside the game. It’s a privilege to be here. We all know how difficult it is to win the Premier League, especially with opponents like Liverpool and Arsenal. The reason we are here is the mentality: not just the players but throughout the club.

03:21 PM BST

Meanwhile, outside the Emirates

03:16 PM BST

Guardiola : ‘Strap in!’

Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players to strap themselves in for another nerve-shredding, rollercoaster ride of a final day as they bid to become the first club in English football history to win four consecutive league titles.

It is the fifth time in 12 years – and third time during Guardiola’s tenure – that City will head into the final day with the title on the line.

And the Catalan has warned his players to be ready for another dramatic finale in keeping with the Aston Villa game two seasons ago or Queens Park Rangers a decade before that.

“We need to win one game to be champions so everyone would love to be in our position but it won’t be easy,” the City manager said.

“I have the feeling it will be an Aston Villa game. We would love to be 3-0 up but it isn’t going to happen. We saw enough West Ham games in the last few days and in the last game [against them], they have a few things we have to control. But we are ready.”

The game will be David Moyes’s last as West Ham manager and he joked this week that it would be “difficult to stop City’s Under-14s winning the title”, let alone their rampant first team. But Guardiola expects West Ham to make life extremely difficult and has told his players to be ready to suffer.

“He [Moyes] will do everything to beat us,” said Guardiola. “What happened against Aston Villa and QPR, with the Agüero moment and the Dzeko moment. I’m ready for it to be a tough, tough game. I want to put in the minds of the players – look at Tottenham, how they fought for every ball [in Tuesday’s 2-0 win], it was incredible aggression and commitment.

“I don’t care about the outside. I only care about the 11 players at West Ham. They will be ready to beat us. That happened with Aston Villa - they didn’t play for anything, in the same position, two years ago. I know what happened. It’s going to happen the same.

“Ourselves and our people have to come here to be ready to support from the first minute and be with us, to do it together.”

03:14 PM BST

Not so indestructible

The big news from the Emirates is that Bukayo Saka is not in the Arsenal squad today. He has a slight muscle injury, we’re told. It doesn’t sound like it’s anything too serious, for those worried about his place in the England squad, but for Arsenal it is unquestionably a blow ahead of a (potentially) historic day in north London. Saka has started all but two games in the Premier League this season, and is generally regarded as indestructible. Gabriel Martinelli starts in his place today, and it remains to be seen whether he or Leandro Trossard take Saka’s place on the right wing.

03:06 PM BST

Everton team news

03:05 PM BST

Saka out, Timber on the bench for Arsenal

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Saliba and Gabriel at the back

⚡️ Martinelli on the wing

🙌 Havertz leads the line



03:03 PM BST

Mavropanos returns for West Ham

03:02 PM BST

De Bruyne starts for City

In the blue corner! 🩵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker (C), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Haaland



03:00 PM BST

02:56 PM BST

Premier League D-day

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the final day of the season. This blog is focusing on the fate of the top two – Manchester City, who need a victory over West Ham at Etihad Stadium to go one better than Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United by winning four successive titles while Arsenal need to beat Everton and hope that West Ham can conjure a win that would make the Gunners champions for the first time for 20 years. A draw at the Etihad would give Arsenal the title on goal difference should they beat Everton at the Emirates as they have done on nine of their last 10 visits.

Only Ederson has been definitely ruled out for City following the injury to his eye socket sustained during the victory over Spurs that has kept them in pole position. Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones should all be available. For West Ham, only Kalvin Phillips is injured and ineligible in any case against his parent club. For Arsenal Bukayo Saka has raised the usual worries about his fitness by limping off in the last match but is sure to be passed fit while Everton have ruled out Dele Alli, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jack Harrison and Nathan Patterson.

