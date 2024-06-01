Man City want to tie down Haaland - Sunday's gossip

Manchester City want to commit Erling Haaland to a new deal and Arsenal have enquired with Barcelona about Mikayil Faye.

Manchester City have made tying down Norway forward Erling Haaland, 23, to a new deal at Etihad Stadium a priority. (Mirror)

Arsenal have enquired with Barcelona over the availability of 19-year-old Senegal defender Mikayil Faye. (Mail)

The Gunners want to secure the signing of RB Leipzig's Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 21, before his 65m euro (£55.4m) release clause runs out at the end of June. (Florian Plettenberg)

Paris St-Germain want Napoli to lower their 100m euro (£85.2m) valuation of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia closer to 60m (£51.1m) euros, as they bid to tie up a deal for the 23-year-old Georgia forward. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required)

However, Napoli are ready to offer Kvaratskhelia a new deal that would include a sizeable release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Monaco are prepared to sell France midfielder Youssouf Fofana - a target for Arsenal and Manchester United - for £20m, with the 25-year-old's contract due to end next year. (Goal)

New Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is interested in re-signing Joao Felix, 24, on loan from Atletico Madrid despite the Portugal winger failing to find his best form at the Nou Camp under previous boss Xavi. (Marca - in Spanish)

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, 35, who has agreed to come out of international retirement to play at the Euros, wants to sign a new contract at Atletico Madrid after a successful season playing as a centre-back. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle remain in talks with Bournemouth over a deal for English defender Lloyd Kelly, 25, after missing out on Fulham's 26-year-old English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is set for a medical at Chelsea. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are £30m short in their valuation of 21-year-old English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is valued by Everton at £70m. (Football Insider)

Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, 22, has asked to leave Liverpool this summer. (De Telegraaf, via Standard)

Jose Mourinho will reunite with his former assistant Ricardo Formosinho, who he worked with at Manchester United and Tottenham, after agreeing to become Fenerbahce boss. (Telegraph - subscription required)