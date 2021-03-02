Is Man City vs Wolves on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Wolves are the latest team to attempt to stop Manchester City and their relentless run of form following 20 consecutive victories after edging West Ham last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League, with Manchester United dropping points to Chelsea and Leicester City losing to Arsenal.

Wolves, meanwhile, rallied at Newcastle to take a point, with an11-point cushion above the relegation zone, meaning Nuno will be eager to look upwards with Arsenal and the top half just three points off.

READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table — all matches by date and kick-off time

Sergio Aguero made his first start in four months at the weekend and Guardiola maintains the Argentine remains a key player for the Citizens.

“He knows it from day one, the guys who play deserve to play,” Guardiola said. “It’s not just for Sergio - it’s for everyone. I try to make fair decisions. “Sergio is so important for us. He has special talents and special quality. “There will be games that are tight and difficult and we need a goal - who is the best guy in these terms? Him. “But he is coming back after a year and needs time.”

While the Spaniard believes this current run is among his greatest achievements:“In this period, in this era, with this situation, to be able to do 20, maybe it is one of greatest achievements we have done together in our careers. That doesn’t mean a title win but this period in time, the toughest period in England, (to have) no one week of rest for three or four months, every three days a game, with the COVID, injury situations. To be on this kind of run - winning, winning, winning - means mental strength. Mentally it’s tough because we play many games every three days. People start to be tired... We must rest mentally and physically. If not, you cannot sustain it.”

READ MORE: Are Man City already preparing for life after Sergio Aguero?

Here’s everything you need to know about the game at the Etihad:

Story continues

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm GMT at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimatewith coverage starting from 19:30 GMT.

What is the team news?

Centre-back Nathan Ake is unavailable through injury, but otherwise Guardiola has a full strength squad. Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo, Rodri and Phil Foden could all return to the starting XI, though Gabriel Jesus might not necessarily, even if Sergio Aguero is likely to drop out.

Nuno, meanwhile, will likely still be without Daniel Podence due to an abductor muscle, Raul Jimenez continues to rehabilitate from a fractured skull. Willy Boly picked up a knock in the draw against Newcastle and is therefore a doubt, with Fernando Marcal also set to miss this one.

Predicted line-ups:

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Riyadh Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Wolves predicted XI: Rui Patricio; Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Leander Dendoncker; Jonny, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo; Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

Odds:

Man City: 1/7

Draw: 13/2

Wolves:

19/1

Prediction:

Who can back against Man City right now? Wolves will hope to capitalise on their form against Guardiola’s side, with back-to-back wins against the Citizens before being turned over in the reverse fixtures this season. But City are so versatile right now and can find many ways to win games, so we’ll lean towards another comfortable City win, 2-0 to the hosts.