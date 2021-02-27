Man City vs West Ham LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Bernarod Silva and Joao Cancelo celebrate Manchester City’s first goal (AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City host West Ham United in the early Premier League kick-off with the dominant leaders aiming for a 20th consecutive win in all competitions.

David Moyes’ side are currently in possession of the coveted fourth place in the race to qualify for the Champions League, ahead of both Chelsea and champions Liverpool. The Hammers are flying right now, having beaten rivals Tottenham last time out, while City are rolling both at home and in Europe after a comfortable 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Citizens can still land a historic quadruple, with Moyes admiring his Spanish contemporary for his tactical innovation: “I might draw a really bad analogy here. Heston Blumenthal, who mixes chocolate with eggs or something stupid and outrageous. Pep is nearly the Heston Blumenthal of football. He does things where you think ‘that is never going to work, that’s not going to taste right or look good’. Pep does things in football terms which are remarkable. He is always looking for new ideas. He is innovative.”

While in a concern for the rest, Guardiola believes there is still more to come from his side: “If I did not feel we could get better, I would not have extended my contract here - 100 per cent,” said the Spaniard, who last year committed himself to the club until 2023.

“If I extend my contract, it’s because they convinced me still that we can do better. If not, the team would be over.I came here to win in England and we have done it already, I came to play in a special way and I did it. The job is done, but still I have the feeling we can do better. Still I feel we can win more and make our fans proud.”

