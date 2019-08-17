Man City vs Tottenham player ratings: Who impressed in the Premier League clash at the Etihad?
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur played out an entertaining draw on Saturday night.
Raheem Sterling opened the scoring with a well-taken header before Erik Lamela equalised with the visitors' first shot on target.
Sergio Aguero gave the champions the lead once again with a neat finish from another superb Kevin De Bruyne cross.
But substitute Lucas Moura scored with his first touch, a powerful header from a corner, to earn Spurs a share of the spoils as Gabriel Jesus' late would-be winner was ruled out by VAR.
Here are our ratings:
