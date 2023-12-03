Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and updates from the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City will want to bounce back after dropping points against Liverpool last weekend as they host Tottenham in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s men started the season as favourites after winning the treble last year but after their draw against Liverpool and Arsenal’s late win at Brentford, they began the weekend one point behind the Gunners – which was extended to four as the Londoners held on to defeat Wolves yesterday.

The City boss praised Ange Postecoglou for changing the way Tottenham play and transforming their fortunes, but knows they will want to cause an upset on Sunday. For Tottenham, however, it will be a case of putting previous results behind them. They have lost the last three in the Premier League and are dealing with a host of injury problems.

Follow all the live action in the blog below and get the latest match odds and tips here.

Manchester City vs Tottenham live updates

Man City host Tottenham in the Premier League, with kick-off at 4.30pm GMT

Champions Man City looking to close gap to leaders Arsenal back to one point

Injury-hit Tottenham have lost three games in a row under Ange Postecoglou

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Manchester City vs Totenham?

Manchester City vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 3 December at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Man City vs Tottenham.

We will be bringing you all the action from the Etihad Stadium including build up, team news and some of the wider stories involving the two teams.

Manchester City will be wanting to return to winning ways following their draw against Liverpool, while for Spurs, who have lost their last three matches after a high-flying start, it is an important chance to lay down a marker to the others in the race for a Champions League spot.