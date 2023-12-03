Man City vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE!

The Premier League weekend concludes at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon as the champions take on a Spurs side who have become somewhat of their bogey team over recent years. Spurs last four manager have all recorded wins over City, though usually in north London with their away form less impressive.

Spurs are also juggling a nightmare injury and suspension list. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr and Richarlison are just part of the absentee list, though Yves Bissouma is at least back from suspension to replace the Uruguayan today. The hosts are in far better shape with Kevin De Bruyne and Matheus Nunes their only injuries.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said he would not take a cautious approach in their toughest game of the season, so this has all the ingredients for an entertaining afternoon. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Etihad Stadium.

24min: Corner is short again, and ends with Porro sending a cross towards the back post but it's too long.

23min: Johnson gets the better of Gvardiol on the right, into the area and sends a low cross towards Son which Dias does well to divert behind.

22min: Porro into the box this time but City clear.

21min: Porro plays in short before the ball comes back to whip in a cross and wins another corner.

20min: Perhaps I spoke to too as Spurs, through Gil and then Udogie on the left, win a corner!

19min: Spurs get their foot on the ball finally, but still struggle to much progress out of their own half with City's shape so impressive.

16min: Wave after wave of City attack and they win another corner, their fourth already by my count.

SITTER!

13min: A collectors' item as Haaland looks for the world to be sidefooting City into the lead, but misses with the goal gaping.

City look very dangerous.

10min: Just two minutes and 17 seconds between Son's two strikes.

Back to square one, then.

GOAL!

9min: Well, that didn't last long! This is going to be fun.

City whip in a corner, and Son nods into his own net.

GOAL!

6min: Well, well, well! Spurs get out of their half for the first time, Gil releases Kulusevski and Son runs 30 yards before slamming the ball past Ederson!

4min: Another corner towards the near post and again Spurs clear.

3min: Early corner for City towards Akanji at the near post, which Vicario does enough to clear.

2min: Spurs chasing shadows in the opening stages.

Kick-off!

1min: Here we go!

The teams are out.

Ange sticking to his guns (of course)

Ange Postecoglou to Sky Sports: “As I said in the week if that was the end game I wouldn’t be standing here. I’m here because that’s not the end game.

“We’re just going to try and play our football but you’ve always got to remember there’s an opponent there that’s going to try and stop you and a very, very good opponent today so we’re going to have to make adjustments during the game but what won’t change is the way we play our football."

How many does this guy score today?

Why Dier is missing

Here's Ange Postecoglou to Sky Sports: "Eric pulled up sore after training and wasn't available. He's not available for today.

"I think Emerson and Benny [Davies] considering it's not their natural position they have done well for us.

"It's more about the collective for us as we need to defend strongly as a unit as a group and try and stop them."

Porro improvements

Pedro Porro starts for Spurs this afternoon. He, of course, was once on the books at Manchester City. He has become one of Spurs best players under Ange Postecoglou after a tough start.

“I remember the first few weeks I struggled with everything. On my debut I said to myself: ‘These guys are on a motorbike. Either I wake up or they’re going to eat me’,” Porro says.

“I had to do more gym work. Before, I didn’t do anything in the afternoons, just preventive work, but when I arrived in England I had to do double sessions because the pace and intensity of the Premier League is diabolical.”

On Postecoglou, he says: "There are sessions in which the emphasis is on the defensive part, others on the offensive, but the common denominator is the ball. We always train with the ball.

“There is a healthy rivalry between team-mates, challenges between each other and an important good feeling to make things work. It wasn’t like that before.”

Richarlison is back

Manchester City make three changes as Ederson, Doku and Alvarez come back in. Stones is again on the bench.

Tottenham make just one change from their loss to Aston Villa as Bissouma comes in for Bentancur. Richarlison is a surprise inclusion on the bench.

Teams in full

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Grealish, Gomez, Bobb, Lewis

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Lo Celso; Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil; Son

Subs: Forster, Donley, Santiago, Dorrington, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Veliz, Austin, Richarlison

Man City XI

...and the hosts!

Tottenham XI

Here's how Spurs look.

Team news is imminent.

Richarlison has been spotted with the Spurs squad today.

No start for Stones

Team news will be confirmed in a little over 15 minutes, but it sounds like John Stones and Jack Grealish are on the bench today.

Odds

Spurs face a very tall order today. When was the last time they were 8/1 to win a Premier League game?

Man City: 1/5

Draw: 4/1

Tottenham: 8/1

Guardiola impressed by Spurs

Pep Guardiola says Tottenham is a great advert for the Premier League.

Spurs caught the eye playing dynamic and attacking football in a strong start to the Premier League season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

"He's been there from day one, from the first game of the Premier League," he said.

"I have the feeling it doesn't matter the result, it doesn't matter the opponent, home or away - they do what they have to do.

"I like that. I think that is so incredible an advert for our game, for our sport. When two teams (decide it) doesn't matter what happens, I do my game, I go forward, there are always nice things to watch, all the time.

"It's impossible you don't see an interesting game where both teams want to try to do it."

Postecoglou not budging on tactics

Ange Postecoglou will be without 11 first-team players at the Etihad Stadium but promised "I aint going to change", even considering Spurs' record of five wins from the last seven meetings with Pep Guardiola's side using a contain-and-counter-attack approach.

The manager said he welcomed the pressure and felt in his "gut" that he would be vindicated long-term.

"I love it, mate. I love it," said Postecoglou, when asked how much he was enjoying the job amid an injury pile-up which he had earlier admitted was the worst he had experienced as a manager. "I don’t think anyone goes into management thinking it’s going to be smooth.

"There’s going to be some rough moments and you’ve got to be prepared for that, you’ve got to enjoy that. The alternative is I’m not in a job and I’m sitting on my couch with no pressure on me and no one questioning anything.

"I’m at a fantastic football club, I’m in the best league in the world, getting challenged every week. Why wouldn’t I be enjoying it?"

Read the full story here!

Score prediction

Spurs have produced some good displays despite their run of defeats, but this will prove one step too far for Postecoglou at this stage of his tenure - unless City have a real off-day.

Man City to win 3-1.

Man City team news

John Stones could start today after making the bench in midweek.

Mateo Kovacic is also back in the mix but Matheus Nunes is set to miss out as he nears the end of his comeback from a knock.

Guardiola’s decision on the left wing will be fascinating. Jeremy Doku has starred since his move from Rennes but Jack Grealish was a key part of the treble-winning side of last season and perhaps offers more in the way of defensive support.

As ever, Erling Haaland is expected to lead the line as he chases more goal records in the Premier League.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham's injury crisis has worsened with Rodrigo Bentancur ruled out for at least two and a half months.

Ange Postecoglou is without ten first-team players, nine to injuries plus the suspended Cristian Romero who serves the last of a three-match ban.

Yves Bissouma is available again after suspension but Pape Matar Sarr remains out with a slight hamstring strain.

The big question for Postecoglou is whether to restore Eric Dier and/or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to the XI, or stick with Emerson Royal at centre-back, Dejan Kulusevski at No8 and Bryan Gil in the front three.

Asked if he had to restore Dier to the team to add an aerial presence to Spurs' back line, Postecoglou suggested he would stick with the same back four which faced Villa.

How to watch

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm after West Ham vs Crystal Palace.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham.

The weekend concludes at the Etihad, with kick-off at 4.30pm, in what should be an entertaining game - with plenty of goals.

Spurs will hope a few of them are on their side of the score bracket but are missing most of their defence and their best midfielders. Erling Haaland is licking his lips.