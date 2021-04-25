Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup final latest score, goals and updates today

Michael Jones
·1 min read
Lucas Moura battles fro the ball with Joao Cancelo (Getty)
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur meet in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium this afternoon in the first domestic cup final of the season. City are aiming for their fourth Carabao Cup triumph in a row, while Spurs have the opportunity to win their first major trophy since 2008.

The build-up to the match has been rocked by off-field matters, following the announcement of the Super League late last weekend and the sacking of Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho on Monday. Both City and Spurs were involved in the controversial plans before withdrawing from the breakaway competition on Tuesday, while Spurs will be led out at Wembley by interim manager Ryan Mason after Mourinho was dismissed just six days before their biggest match of the season.

Spurs and City have both been boosted by the return from injury of a key player: Kevin de Bruyne is back for Pep Guardiola’s side, while Harry Kane returns for Tottenham. The duo will be expected to be among those who could make the difference in the final – if they are indeed fully fit. Follow all the latest from the game at Wembley below.

