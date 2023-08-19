Is Man City vs Newcastle on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City face Newcastle after winning the Super Cup in midweek (Getty Images)

Fresh off an opening-day win over Burnley and a hard-fought midweek Super Cup triumph over Sevilla, Manchester City face an early test of their title credentials by welcoming Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium.

City were pushed all the way by Sevilla on Wednesday night before eventually winning on penalties but it was additional stress they probably could have done without and Newcastle may sense an opportunity, especially with the injuries City are facing – talisman Kevin De Bruyne set to spend months on the sidelines with a hamstring concern, while the likes of John Stones, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva are all either confirmed out or doubts.

Meanwhile, the Magpies will be full of confidence after brilliantly beating Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening day to suggest that they’re ready to build on last season’s top-four finish.

A result at the Etihad would certainly be a statement from Eddie Howe’s men but they might just fancy catching City at an opportune moment, even though they’ll be led in attack by the irrepressible Erling Haaland.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is Man City vs Newcastle?

Manchester City vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 8pm on Saturday 19 August at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage on the channels – from which BT Sport was rebranded over the summer – from 7pm.

Team news

Pep Guardiola has a few injury concerns as John Stones (muscle injury) and Bernardo Silva (illness) have joined now long-term absentee Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) on the sidelines. Ruben Dias is only a “maybe” to play following last week’s concussion, although he was on the bench against Sevilla in midweek, while Julian Alvarez was “in discomfort” before that Super Cup clash and could only appear as a late substitute, although will be pushing to start.

Newcastle’s injury news is ‘as you were’ with no new issues and no recoveries following their opening day thrashing of Aston Villa. That means Javier Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain unavailable. The likes of Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy, who all impressed off the bench against Villa, will be pushing for starts but Eddie Howe may be loathed to disrupt the rhythm of his team.

Confirmed line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Prediction

A rare week where City look fallible and with Newcastle flying high, they could earn a draw at the Etihad. Man City 1-1 Newcastle