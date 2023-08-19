Man City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Julian Alvarez nets

Fresh off an opening-day win over Burnley and a hard-fought midweek Super Cup triumph over Sevilla, Manchester City face an early test of their title credentials by welcoming Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium this evening.

City were pushed all the way by Sevilla on Wednesday night before eventually winning on penalties but it was additional stress they probably could have done without and Newcastle may sense an opportunity, especially with the injuries City are facing – talisman Kevin De Bruyne set to spend months on the sidelines with a hamstring concern, while the likes of John Stones, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva are all either confirmed out or doubts.

Meanwhile, the Magpies will be full of confidence after brilliantly beating Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening day to suggest that they’re ready to build on last season’s top-four finish. A result at the Etihad would certainly be a statement from Eddie Howe’s men but they might just fancy catching City at an opportune moment, even though they’ll be led in attack by the irrepressible Erling Haaland.

Man City vs Newcastle - Premier League updates

31’ - GOAL! Alvarez curls home the opener (MCI 1-0 NEW)

City started the season with a comfortable win over Burnley and beat Sevilla in the Super Cup in midweek

Newcastle will hope to build on a thumping 5-1 win over Aston Villa

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Newcastle United FC

Man City 1-0 Newcastle

20:44 , Luke Baker

40 mins: Coming towards the end of the first half. City have settled into it well now.

Here's that Alvarez goal, by the way. Classy finish from the World Cup winner.

Julian Alvarez delivers for Man City as they take the lead over Newcastle!



What a strike from the World Cup winner!



Man City 1-0 Newcastle

20:40 , Luke Baker

37 mins: Newcastle won’t panic. That was City’s first shot on target, so they’d done what they set out to in the early going.

They have a free-kick just inside the City half and put the ball into the box. It comes off Almiron and hits Kovacic’s hand but they’re right by his body and it was from point-blank range. VAR has a quick check but says play on - correct call.

Man City 1-0 Newcastle

20:37 , Luke Baker

33 mins: It really was a lovely touch and cutback from Foden for the goal.

The England international is flowing now and strides forward with the ball. Sandro Tonali gets a yellow card as he brings Foden down trying to catch up.

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Newcastle (Julian Alvarez, 31 mins)

20:35 , Luke Baker

And out of nowhere it’s 1-0 to City!

Kovacic fizzes a ball into the feet of Foden, who takes a lovely touch and cuts it back to Julian Alvarez just inside the box. One touch to get it out of his feet and whips it into the far left corner!

Nick Pope got fingertips to it but wasn’t stopping that!

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:33 , Luke Baker

30 mins: The home crowd starting to pick up now. Grealish puts a couple of balls in from the left but dealt with well by the Newcastle defenders so far. Possession in more dangerous areas for City though.

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:32 , Luke Baker

28 mins: Good defending by Botman! Foden finds space in the channel on the left and puts a very dangerous ball across the box but Botman gets in to clear ahead of Haaland. City just starting to turn the screw ever so slightly...

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:31 , Luke Baker

27 mins: A long ball up towards Haaland but Botman and Schar squeeze him out well. Then some intricate play around the edge of the area but Rodri’s pass cut out.

A cross-field ball to Walker but he has to stretch to stop it going out for a goal-kick and can only steer it into Nick Pope’s arms. Walker caught Gordon napping there though and got behind him.

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:27 , Luke Baker

24 mins: Ruben Dias goes down screaming in pain and banging the floor. In fairness, it’s not a great challenge by Anthony Gordon, he raked his studs down the back of Dias’s calf.

A yellow card for the former Everton man - no complaints there.

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:25 , Luke Baker

22 mins: Newcastle won’t be unhappy with how this match has gone at all as we reach the midway point of the first half. They’ve largely negated City despite the hists’ inevitable dominance of possession. Good defensive discipline from Eddie Howe’s men

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:23 , Luke Baker

A few snaps from the early going at the Etihad

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:21 , Luke Baker

17 mins: 75 per cent possession for City so far. Not that they’ve done a huge amount with it. Patience is very much one of their virtues though, of course.

Anthony Gordon fizzes a low ball across the City box but Akanji clears into the stands. Nicely dealt with.

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:17 , Luke Baker

14 mins: A first real shot in anger from City. Walker with a bit of space down the right, works the ball back infield to Akanji, via Foden, and the centre-back curls an effort at goal but a long way over.

Akanji looks to be in that ‘Stones’ role - more midfield than defence - today.

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:16 , Luke Baker

12 mins: A slight let-off for Newcastle. Joelinton gets caught out by the City press and the ball falls to Haaland midway in the opposition half. A lay-off to Foden, who slides the ball back through to the big Norwegian but it’s slightly behind him and the touch is heavy, so it’s harmlessly out for a goal-kick.

A warning though.

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:13 , Luke Baker

10 mins: Grealish cuts in from the left and shoots at goal but a sliding block by his England teammate Trippier averts the danger. Nothing clear-cut in terms of opportunities for either side so far as they feel each other out.

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:10 , Luke Baker

7 mins: Promising fro Newcastle down the right as Trippier overlaps beyond Almiron but the right-back is caught just offside.

At the other end, a nice ball into feet from Grealish to Haaland but his little attempted flick to Alvarez is cut out by the Magpies. Good defending.

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:08 , Luke Baker

5 mins: Grealish out on the left, with Foden in a more central role seems to be the way City have lined up so far. Alvarez will look to push on and almost form a two up top with Haaland as much as possible, you’d think.

City dominating possession in the early going as you might expect.

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:05 , Luke Baker

3 mins: Schar is going to try to continue. We’ll keep an eye on the Newcastle centre-back.

Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:04 , Luke Baker

1 mins: Ooof. This looks like a painful one for Fabian Schar. He goes up for a ball with Erling Haaland and hits the ground hard. He may have landed on his shoulder/collarbone.

The physio is on and he looks in some discomfort. This would be a blow for Newcastle...

KICK-OFF! Man City 0-0 Newcastle

20:02 , Luke Baker

And we’re underway at the Etihad. This could be a cracker.

Man City vs Newcastle

19:58 , Luke Baker

Minutes away from kick-off now. Warm-ups complete

Man City vs Newcastle

19:48 , Luke Baker

Not long until kick-off now at the Etihad. Are City slightly vulnerable against an in-form Newcastle and coming off a busy week?

History is certainly not on the Magpies’ side...

Newcastle have never won in 18 Premier League games at the Etihad, drawing two and losing 16. Their last victory away at Man City came at Maine Road back in September 2000 with Alan Shearer scoring the only goal of the game.

Man City have lost just one of their last 31 Premier League games against Newcastle and that defeat was a 2-1 loss at St James’ Park in January 2019.

Man City have won all of their last 14 home games against Newcastle – making it the longest winning home run and Newcastle’s longest losing away run against specific opposition in the club’s league histories.

Manchester City would be ‘killed’ if we spent like Chelsea have – Pep Guardiola

19:40 , Luke Baker

Pep Guardiola has claimed Manchester City would be “killed” if they spent the sort of sums being coughed up by Chelsea over the last 12 months.

City’s spending has long been scrutinised since Sheikh Mansour’s takeover in 2008, with the club still facing 115 Premier League charges for alleged breaches of financial regulations.

But Guardiola insisted their approach had always been prudent, in contrast to that taken by Todd Boehly’s ownership group at Stamford Bridge, where the arrival of former City academy star Romeo Lavia this week had taken spending to nearly £1bn since the start of last summer.

Manchester City would be ‘killed’ if we spent like Chelsea have – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City’s Super Cup victory shows that Cole Palmer is a gem to be treasured

19:34 , Luke Baker

First Istanbul, then Athens. Manchester City have bookended their summer by going from east Manchester to eastern Europe and returning with continental trophies. They added the Super Cup to the Champions League, their fourth piece of silverware of 2023, when Sevilla’s Nemanja Gudelj missed a penalty.

Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker – the captain, a particularly rare penalty taker, breathed a sigh of relief when his effort squeezed under Bono – found the net in an increasingly tense shootout. There was outstanding goalkeeping in the preceding 90 minutes but neither Ederson nor Bono made a save thereafter and when Gudelj’s spot kick was a fraction high, the City celebrations began.

If Ederson was one who starred for a depleted City side, so did Cole Palmer, the youngster developing a taste for the big occasion. In two August finals, Palmer has scored two excellent goals, a Community Shield strike and a Super Cup equaliser; only Michael Owen had previously done the double of scoring in each in the same season. Each goal may have been a blow to the clubs hoping to take Palmer on loan: he is staking a case to be involved at the Etihad Stadium more often. Scorer of the Champions League final winner, Rodri, added a Super Cup assist with a deep cross. Palmer stole in at the far post to head back across goal and, buoyed by his goal, he sought a winner with a shot Bono parried, one which followed an audacious drag-back.

Richard Jolly reflects on a first trophy of the season for City:

Manchester City’s Super Cup victory shows that Cole Palmer is a gem to be treasured

Kevin De Bruyne facing up to four months out and may require surgery

19:28 , Luke Baker

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne faces up to four months out and could require surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old was forced off in the first half of June’s Champions League final triumph against Inter Milan and did not play a single minute of pre-season.

De Bruyne returned from that hamstring issue as a second-half substitute in the Community Shield shoot-out loss to Arsenal and captained the side against Burnley in Friday’s Premier League opener.

But the Belgium playmaker only lasted 23 minutes at Turf Moor, where seemingly out of nothing he signalled to the bench that he had felt something.

Kevin De Bruyne facing up to four months out and may require surgery

A predictable start to the Premier League season sees Erling Haaland pick up where he left off

19:22 , Luke Baker

After a summer bursting with unexpected plot lines, a familiar story emerges. As a host of intriguing new characters are added to the cast list, the main man reasserted his dominance. As the Premier League returned, so did Erling Haaland. Perhaps it was the most crushingly predictable start to a season imaginable. For now, Manchester City are top of the table and Haaland is the top scorer. Fast forward nine months and each statement may remain true.

There was, though, something devastatingly awesome amid the sense of the normal. Haaland’s defence of his Golden Boot began within 185 seconds of the opening whistle. He is a fine first-time finisher, but this was a different kind of first touch: his first of the top-flight campaign entered the Burnley net. His second goal arrived before half-time – a goal with a devastating blend of power and accuracy. None of which spared him an animated tongue-lashing from head coach Pep Guardiola as they made their way off at half-time but, along with a Rodri goal, it proved too much for Burnley.

Champions of the Championship lost to champions of the Premier League and, indeed, Europe. None of which may surprise Burnley coach Vincent Kompany – the man with a statue outside the Etihad Stadium was a regular visitor to the ground last season – or the Turf Moor faithful. There are one-sided rivalries and then there is Burnley against City: Guardiola’s 12th consecutive win against the Clarets took the aggregate score in that time to 43-1.

City opened up their Premier League title defence in style:

A predictable start to the season sees Erling Haaland pick up where he left off

Sandro Tonali inspires Newcastle to stunning Premier League start in Aston Villa thrashing

19:16 , Luke Baker

Sandro Tonali paid off the first instalment of his £52m transfer fee as he marked a fine debut with his first goal and inspired Newcastle to a 5-1 drubbing of Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old Italy international opened the scoring just six minutes into his first competitive appearance for the Magpies and had a hand in two more of their goals as Alexander Isak helped himself to a double and substitutes Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes struck late on after Moussa Diaby, also making his bow in England’s top flight, had levelled.

Here’s how the Magpies started the season with a bang:

Sandro Tonali inspires Newcastle to stunning Premier League start

Man City vs Newcastle team news

19:10 , Luke Baker

Ok, so what have we learned from that team news?

As expected, Newcastle are unchanged from their opening-day win, so the likes of Callum Wilson and Joe Willock will provide firepower from the bench.

Meanwhile for City, Ruben Dias is passed fit to start at centre-back and Julian Alvarez has recovered from his slight knock to start in the attacking third. John Stones and Bernardo Silva haven’t recovered in time to feature though

Confirmed line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Man City vs Newcastle team news

19:07 , Luke Baker

The teams are in.

When is Man City vs Newcastle and how can I watch it?

18:58 , Luke Baker

When is Man City vs Newcastle?

Manchester City vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 8pm on Saturday 19 August at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage on the channels – from which BT Sport was rebranded over the summer – from 7pm.

Man City vs Newcastle odds and prediction

18:53 , Luke Baker

Odds

Man City win 7/10

Draw 3/1

Newcastle win 15/4

Prediction

A rare week where City look fallible and with Newcastle flying high, they could earn a draw at the Etihad. Man City 1-1 Newcastle

Early team news - Newcastle

18:46 , Luke Baker

Newcastle’s injury news is ‘as you were’ with no new issues and no recoveries following their opening-day thrashing of Aston Villa. That means Javier Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain unavailable.

The likes of Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy, who all impressed off the bench against Villa, will be pushing for starts but Eddie Howe may be loathed to disrupt the rhythm of his team.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Early team news - Man City

18:42 , Luke Baker

Pep Guardiola has a few injury concerns as John Stones (muscle injury) and Bernardo Silva (illness) have joined now long-term absentee Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Ruben Dias is only a “maybe” to play following last week’s concussion, although he was on the bench against Sevilla in midweek, while Julian Alvarez was “in discomfort” before that Super Cup clash and could only appear as a late substitute, although will be pushing to start.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Is Man City vs Newcastle on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

18:39 , Luke Baker

Man City vs Newcastle: How to watch Premier League fixture

Man City vs Newcastle - Premier League updates

18:35 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Man City vs Newcastle.

This should be a fascinating contest between last season’s treble winners and a top-four side. City’s injury woes and a tough midweek Super Cup against Sevilla may have the Magpies sensing an opportunity.

Stick with us for full live action.