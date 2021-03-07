Man City vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

(Getty Images)

Manchester City can stretch their lead at the top when they welcome rivals Manchester United to the Etihad in the Premier League this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s imperious side have now won their last 21 games in succession in all competitions and their return to the pinnacle of English football now feels inevitable, with City already 12 points clear of closest challengers Leicester City. Gabriel Jesus scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Wolves last time out and has kept his place in the starting line-up alongside Riyad Mahrez, whose trickery may prove pivotal in breaking United down.

United’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea last weekend was their fifth stalemate against a ‘Big Six’ side this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer favouring a counter-attacking approach. However, they did come unstuck when last facing City in a 2-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup semi-final. United were at one stage vying with their rivals at the top of the table but a slump in form has seen those hopes fade rapidly and securing a top-four finish is now the clear priority for Solskjaer, with only five points currently separating them from fifth-placed Everton. Follow all the action live below:

