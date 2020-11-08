Man City vs Liverpool result: Five things we learned as Reds earn a point to leave City in bottom half

Manchester City came from behind to draw 1-1 with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Liverpool started fast and Sadio Mane won a penalty in the opening 10 minutes, which was duly buried by Mohamed Salah. Gabriel Jesus notched the equaliser on the half-hour mark, though, with a fine touch on the turn and finish.

Kevin de Bruyne was given a golden chance to put City ahead after a penalty was awarded at the other end just before half-time, but he sent his effort wide to leave the scores locked at the break.

Both sides were far more cautious in the second half as the pitch got more heavy in the constant rain, leaving the points shared at the end of 90 minutes.

Here are five things we learned from the game at the Etihad Stadium.

Battle back from injury

There was a direct match-up on the pitch with two players who have been out injured recently: City lacking a centre-forward, Liverpool without a second senior centre-back.

Gabriel Jesus and Joel Matip returned to start here, often coming up against each other and having mixed results in turn.

The ex-Cameroon international cleared one off the line from Raheem Sterling, with Jesus waiting for a pull-back, while the Brazil striker powered a second-half header off-target after escaping the two in the middle.

Jesus’ equaliser, though, was a moment of real class; he attached himself to Trent Alexander-Arnold instead of a centre-back, span the defender with his first touch and poked home the goal.

All four in attack

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had been given a dilemma ahead of the game over choosing which forwards would feature.

In the end, it was all of them - Diogo Jota right side, Sadio Mane left, Roberto Firmino and Salah up front.

There were chances for all four, Firmino notably opting out of lobbing Ederson within the first few seconds, and the tactical shift involved in starting each of them showed Klopp is happy and able to alter the team as needed.

In future games it’ll likely give the Reds an extra goal threat off the bench rather than starting with the quartet all in place, but they certainly gave City problems to fix in the first half.

Transition play

The speed of both teams committing players forward immediately after winning possession, and their ability to exchange passes and open up scoring chances, showed precisely why they have been the best two in the land for the past three years.

City took a while to get to grips with matters in midfield, but after a switch in Rodri’s positioning they were able to find him with the first ball out of defence more often and overwhelm the Reds in the centre.

For their part, Liverpool roared forward with four or more after winning the ball in midfield, winning their penalty and fashioning chances aplenty by speed and intelligence of movement.

England right-backs in focus again

There are so many of them that it seems game-to-game we get Premier League fixtures with at least one potential England right-back playing, but here were two of the foremost options.

Kyle Walker seems more perceived as a third centre-back option for Gareth Southgate, but one of his last England outings saw him give away a penalty - and the same occurred here with a fairly needless and obvious foul.

Even so, he might feel his opportunities are boosted somewhat - as Trent Alexander-Arnold went off injured.

