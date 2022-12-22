Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup score and latest updates as Haaland goal cancelled out by Carvalho

Manchester City take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup round of 16 tonight, as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s teams play their first competitive fixture since the World Cup.

20’ - GOAL! Carvalho neatly finishes Milner’s pass (MCI 1-1 LIV)

10’ - GOAL! Haaland turns home De Bruyne’s cross (MCI 1-0 LIV)

TEAM NEWS: Erling Haaland and Mo Salah both start for their respective clubs

Julian Alvarez yet to return to City after winning World Cup with Argentina

GOAL! Man City 1-1 Liverpool (Carvalho, 20’)⚽️

20:20 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Liverpool are back in the game! Joel Matip goes on an enterprising run down the right side and gets to the tip of the box before slipping the ball to James Milner.

Milner is free inside the penalty area and spots Fabio Carvalho in space. He sends the ball over to the youngster who guides his shot calmly into the bottom corner.

All square.

20:19 , Michael Jones

18 mins: As City look to regain control Rodri flicks the ball over to Riyad Mahrez out on the right side.

He looks to cut onto his left foot and get into the penalty area but the combined force of Andy Robertson and Fabio Carvalho force him to the byline where he knocks the ball out of play.

20:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Off the post! Liverpool’s spell of possession almost pays off as the ball comes out to Harvey Elliott on the right side. He carries the ball into the final third before slipping a pass into the box for Darwin Nunez.

Aymeric Laporte thinks the forward is offside but the flag doesn’t go up and Nunez turns his first time effort onto the nearest post!

The ball bounces behind and then the assistant referee raises the flag for an offside.

20:15 , Michael Jones

13 mins: These opening stages have all gone Manchester City’s way. Pep Guardiola’s men have settled into their rhythm and intensity quicker than Liverpool who still look off the pace.

The Reds are having a decent period on the ball now though.

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Liverpool (Haaland, 10’)⚽️

20:12 , Michael Jones

10 mins: There it is! It’s taken Erling Haaland just 10 minutes to open the scoring. Cole Palmer is given the ball on the left wing and sends it inside to Ilkay Gundogan.

Kevin De Bruyne makes a run out wide ahead of Palmer and Gundogan feeds the ball up to him. De Bruyne swings a cross into the middle of the box where Haaland leaps in front of Joe Gomez and toes the ball into the back of the net on the volley.

20:11 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Manchester City are getting the better of Liverpool at the minute. Aymeric Laporte floats a cross field pass up and over to Cole Palmer making a run down the left wing.

Palmer brings the ball into the box and pulls it back to Kevin De Bruyne. He shoots but bounces his effort into the deck and Caoimhin Kellerher gets solidly in behind it.

20:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! City should be in front. Erling Haaland makes a run in behind the Liverpool high line as Manuel Akanji chips the ball over the top.

Haaland recovers the loose ball and carries it to the right side of the box before squaring it across to Cole Palmer. Palmer shoots first time but fizzes his effort wide of the right-hand post.

20:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Six weeks ago Haaland would have burried that early chance but the World Cup break seems to have dulled his clinical edge ever so slightly.

At the other end of the pitch Darwin Nunez is slipped into the left channel and lets fly with a shot but Aymeric Laporte gets across quickly and puts the block in.

Good start to the game this.

20:02 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland gets the match started. City work the ball over to Nathan Ake at left-back who feeds the ball into Illkay Gundogan. The midfielder spins away from Stefan Bajcetic before sliding a through ball in behind the Liverpool defence.

Haaland collects the ball then chips Caoimhin Kelleher before landing his shot on the top of the goal!

19:56 , Michael Jones

There’s a light show happening at the Etihad before the players make their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch. A reminder that in the Carabao Cup there is no extra-time so if the game ends in a draw it’ll go straight to a penalty shootout.

Kelleher shines in shootouts

19:50 , Michael Jones

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been vital to Liverpool’s defensive stability. He has saved more penalties for Liverpool in shootouts (six) than any other goalkeeper in the club’s history.

Kelleher saved three penalties in the last round against Derby County, and has played eight times for the Reds in this competition, winning four shootouts in the process.

A strong defence

19:46 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have kept seven clean sheets in their last eight Carabao Cup matches, with only Leicester City – who scored three at Anfield on this date last year – finding the net in that sequence.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

19:43 , Michael Jones

The draw for the next round of the Carabao Cup takes place at the conclusion of Manchester City vs Liverpool.

Seven teams are already through with Charlton Athletic the only non-Premier League side still in the competition after they defeated Brighton in a penalty shootout last night.

Also through are Manchester United and Newcastle who will both have eyes on winning this competition.

19:39 , Michael Jones

The warm-ups are underway at the Etihad Stadium. Both managers have named a mix of experience and youth in the starting XIs so it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top tonight.

Klopp vs Guardiola

19:35 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has won 12 of his meetings with Pep Guardiola during his career as a manager in all competitions whilst losing on nine other occasions.

Who will come out on top tonight?

Marcus Rashford maintains flying form on return as Manchester United see off Burnley

19:31 , Michael Jones

If it is a time of year for Christians to celebrate, Christian Eriksen has had little to savour this month. He must have imagined his first game of December would be in the last 16 of the World Cup for Denmark, not the last 16 of the Carabao Cup for Manchester United. But, after the anti-climax of underachievement on the global stage, he at least set United on the path to a less prestigious trophy. He may have dreamt of facing Argentina; instead he struck against Burnley.

A scorer of three goals in Qatar, Marcus Rashford maintained his fine form, capping a 50-yard solo run with a strike to see off the Clarets and life after Cristiano Ronaldo began with a comfortable win. With three of the supposed big six already out and another set to follow on Thursday, United have reasons to believe their debut season under Erik ten Hag can bring glory.

They eased back into action and if others will be searching for a blend between those who have had five weeks off, those who were unused, underused or unsuccessful in the World Cup and those who ventured deep into the tournament, Ten Hag found a formula. He started with five of his World Cup contingent, including three quarter-finalists: Rashford scored, Bruno Fernandes starred with some incisive passing and Casemiro strolled through the game, slotting in at centre-back in the absence of the ill Harry Maguire. He conjured a goal-line clearance after the error-prone, erratic Martin Dubravka came for, and missed, a cross.

Marcus Rashford maintains flying form on return as Manchester United see off Burnley

Lijnders talks facing Man City

19:26 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp’s assistant coach, Pep Lijnders, took the pre-match press conference this week and spoke about taking on Manchester City for the third time this season.

“I think it’s never a boring game against them. It was never a boring game, both teams will put on a great show, that’s for sure.” said Lijnders.

“We know [that] against them we need to be 100 per cent concentrated on the things we have to do. We need to be really difficult to play against, we need to be really good and efficient in the moments we have the ball.

“We will try and they will try. It’s a strange situation coming back from a World Cup and having this fixture straight [away].

“It’s [the same] for them and for us, but what I said, we will try and the team already proved in the past whoever [our] players are on the pitch, that they will make it a top show.”

Will Salah score again?

19:21 , Michael Jones

Mohamed Salah has scored in nine of his last 15 outings against City.

Salah could become the first Reds player ever to score versus tonight’s opponents in three different competitions in the same season.

Milner’s longevity

19:16 , Michael Jones

Only James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino remain in the Liverpool squad from the last League Cup meeting between the teams, which came in the final almost seven years ago.

Guardiola on welcoming his players back from the World Cup

19:10 , Michael Jones

“Step by step they come back,” said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola who talking about reintegrating the players who were at the World Cup.

“Today six players come back and it’s the first time. We are happy they are back and generally they played really well.

“They played a unique experience. If they come back as good as possible they will try to live another experience in four years’ time in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“The players at the World Cup are in better condition than the ones that were here. Sergio Gomez /Erling Haaland /Riyad Mahrez/Cole Palmer they are missing a little bit.

“They competed every day and we had holidays. That’s why it was so important to maintain the rhythm. We had one month off.”

Man City vs Liverpool team changes

19:05 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the Manchester City team that lined up against Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake drop into the back line ahead of Ruben Dias and Sergio Gomez whilst Kevin De Bruyne starts in midfield and Erling Haaland takes Julian Alvarez’s spot at the head of the forward line.

There are also a bunch of changes for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Caoimhin Kelleher, Stefan Bajcetic and Fabio Carvalho are the only players to remain in the line-up from the ones that faced Derby County in the previous round. Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez both start for the Reds.

Man City vs Liverpool line-ups

19:01 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Palmer

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Elliott, Carvalho, Salah, Nunez

Player welfare must be key consideration in new calendar, union claims

18:55 , Michael Jones

World football’s players’ union Fifpro has warned of the “urgent” need to protect player welfare in a new schedule for the international game.

The threat of player burnout around the winter World Cup in Qatar has highlighted the issues to consider as a new calendar of competitions is negotiated to replace the current deal which ends in the summer of 2024.

Fifpro’s report on player workload ahead of the tournament highlighted the number of matches played by top-level players, many of them back-to-back without a rest period, while the World Cup itself began just seven days after a club game for some Premier League players and ended eight days before the Boxing Day fixtures.

Player welfare must be key consideration in new calendar, union claims

Guardiola unsure if players will be fit

18:50 , Michael Jones

With the World Cup interrupting the middle of the domestic season for the first time, Pep Guardiola says it will be a new experience to see what condition his players are in after such an intense tournament and fast turnaround.

“It is the first time in my career so I don’t know,” he said. “I think all the managers are the same.

“I played sometimes after holidays, a few training sessions and then played Super Cups in Spain for example. I remember they were at the World Cup, had holidays and after two or three days arrived and had the Super Cup.

“They came fresh [in the mind], they know the routines and everything. In the middle of the season after the World Cup and the good moments and bad moments, I don’t know how they are going to come back. If they will come back fit or fat. We will see.”

Guardiola believes players will readjust after World Cup disappointments

18:45 , Michael Jones

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, thinks that the players in his squad who left the Qatar World Cup empty handed will be able to put aside their disappointments and focus on the rest of the season fairly quickly.

“My first feeling is they will be okay,” the City boss said in his pre-match press conference. “What I heard was that the World Cup was perfect because they felt the pressure. but not too much.

“It was not like playing in England or Italy, Qatar was more calm they told me and they were more relaxed. That’s why I think they will be okay.

“People have the ability to forget the good things or the bad things quickly and start again. But at the same time, I don’t know, it’s the first time so we will see.

“I talked with the guys that came back and spoke with them individually to see how they feel. They have started to train and we’ll see how they behave and how they are and after we will take a decision. This is the point.”

Bruno Fernandes pulls the strings at the start of Manchester United’s post-Ronaldo era

18:40 , Michael Jones

A subject went unaddressed in Erik ten Hag’s programme notes. Someone went unmentioned. There was an 81-word paragraph on the following page; on the off-chance anyone who had turned up at Old Trafford under the illusion that Cristiano Ronaldo still played for Manchester United, it alerted them to his departure, if not the circumstances of perhaps the most explosive exit since Roy Keane’s in 2005. The brevity was telling.

It was scarcely a tribute but then perhaps Ronaldo’s final act at United was to mean that, if not quite airbrushed from history, he was certainly consigned to the past. Supporters chorused for the Glazers to go; there were no nostalgic chants of “Viva Ronaldo”. Instead, life after Ronaldo began with an illustration of how United can benefit from the departure of the scorer of 819 goals in the most prolific career of all.

Beating Burnley was expected; home ties against lower-league opponents ought to be won. But liberated individuals and a more fluid team offered a glimpse of the type of football Ten Hag wants. Ronaldo’s second coming became a lost year for United. If, for some, the aim is to rewind the clock to rediscover form they showed for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, now Ten Hag can shape a future.

Bruno Fernandes pulls strings at the start of Manchester United’s post-Ronaldo era

18:35 , Michael Jones

The two teams have already met twice this season, with Liverpool winning on both occasions, in the FA Community Shield and Premier League.

Will the Reds make it three from three tonight?

Man City mission ‘incomplete’ without Champions League win says Pep Guardiola

18:30 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has admitted that his time at Manchester City will “not be complete” if they do not win the Champions League.

Guardiola has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, as City manager but is yet to bring Europe’s top club prize to the Etihad Stadium. The Catalan won the competition twice at Barcelona, failed to do so at Bayern Munich, and finishing runners-up in 2021 is his best effort in six full seasons at City.

Guardiola, who extended his contract to the end of the 2024/25 season last month, insists he is determined to keep on trying.

“It’s not the only one, but I admit it’s the trophy we want, and of course my period here will not be complete if we don’t win it,” said the 51-year-old.

Pep Guardiola: Man City mission ‘incomplete’ without Champions League win

A Liverpool milestone

18:25 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are aiming to record their 150th victory in the history of the League Cup when they visit Manchester City this evening.

The current holders of the trophy can reach the milestone with a win in the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash at the Etihad Stadium against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Pep Guardiola will not tone down touchline reactions in emotional moments

18:20 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola claims he cannot be expected to act like a statue on the touchline against Liverpool.

The Manchester City manager recognises the importance of behaving responsibly in light of the two clubs’ attempts to defuse tensions in their growing rivalry.

Ahead of Thursday’s Carabao Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium, senior figures at both of the north-west powerhouses have made a joint plea to supporters to guard against unacceptable behaviour.

This comes after Liverpool’s win over City at Anfield in October was overshadowed by a number of unsavoury incidents both on and off the field.

Pep Guardiola will not tone down touchline reactions in emotional moments

Fears for players’ physical and mental health after World Cup

18:15 , Michael Jones

The packed schedule around the World Cup will add to pressure on players’ physical and mental health, according to global union Fifpro.

Manchester City return to Premier League action next week with 16 of their players having played a combined 5,180 minutes and covered 486 kilometres in Qatar, the PA news agency’s player burnout study showed.

Arsenal will have to resume their title bid without striker Gabriel Jesus, who was injured in Brazil’s final group game against Cameroon. That followed pre-tournament injuries that ruled out the likes of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich’s ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, and Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann insists proper rest periods are desperately needed.

While not referring to specific players, Baer-Hoffmann told PA: “You have a scientifically-proven correlation between the kind of overload the players are going through and the risk of injuries and we have – especially amongst those elite players – a seemingly-high prevalence of certain injuries that are common when the body is not properly recovered.

Fears for players’ physical and mental health after World Cup

What time is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw tonight?

18:10 , Michael Jones

The Carabao Cup fourth round takes place this week as domestic football returns following the World Cup, with a host of top clubs in action.

The standout tie is Manchester City - who beat Chelsea in the third round - hosting Liverpool as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp meet in the League Cup for the very first time.

Despite the lack of game time in recent weeks, it was the Premier League sides who all advanced to the quarter-finals on Tuesday night. Wolves defeated Gillingham, Southampton came from behind to beat Lincoln, and Leicester cruised to victory at MK Dons. In the all-Premier League clash, Newcastle defeated Bournemouth to book their place in the next round.

Manchester United returned to action on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Championship leaders Burnley, Nottingham Forest thrashed Blackburn, and League 1 Charlton caused a huge upset as they knocked out Brighton on penalties.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

What time is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw tonight?

Man City vs Liverpool prediction

18:05 , Michael Jones

Assuming there’s all the football quality but none of the desperation which goes with having to not lose these encounters in league play, it could be a very topsy-turvy, eventful fixture.

Man City 3-2 Liverpool.

Man City vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

18:00 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, S Gomez, Gundogan, Palmer, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Milner, Matip, J Gomez, Robertson, Elliott, Bajcetic, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain

What is the early team news?

17:55 , Michael Jones

It remains to be seen how many World Cup players for both sides feature, but those who exited at the group stage will have had time off already and could certainly be involved.

That means Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan for City, for example, and Darwin Nunez for the Reds.

The latter will be without the still-injured Diogo Jota, while Luis Diaz is also out after needing surgery following his own attempted comeback. Curtis Jones is a doubt but Joel Matip returned to fitness during the mid-winter break.

Erling Haaland and Mo Salah are expected to feature at some point but Julian Alvarez is on leave following his World Cup win with Argentina.

