Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of top of the table clash

Manchester City host Liverpool in the first match of the Premier League‘s return following the international break. The two old rivals clash at the Etihad Stadium in what should be a fantastic contest between the teams sitting first and second in the table.

It’s no surprise that Pep Guardiola’s side sit top of the tree but they only have a one point lead over the Reds and could finish the day as low as third should Arsenal prove victorious against Brentford in the late kick off. Defeat is not on Guardiola’s mind though. His City team have a strong record at home against Liverpool and beat them 4-1 here last season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on the rise following a poor season in 2022/23. They’re unbeaten in five league games since a 2-1 defeat to Spurs in September. Though the Reds have not won at the Etihad in the league since 2015, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to make things ‘uncomfortable’ for City in the hopes of grinding out a positive result.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

08:19 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester City vs Liverpool. It’s a top of the table clash in the Premier League which gets us back undeway with domestic action, following the last international break of the calendar year.

After 12 matches, it’s City who sit in first, one point ahead of the Reds who are second.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have habitually been the only one which can keep pace with Pep Guardiola’s trophy juggernaut over the past five years or so, though last year were well off the pace. A big summer of change, however, and they look almost back to being contenders once again. Today, then, might show us how close they are - or how much more work lies ahead.