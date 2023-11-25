Man City vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE!

The Premier League season resumes this afternoon with one of the biggest games of the whole campaign as the reigning champions welcome a Liverpool team who look like their biggest threat to retaining their crown. These two teams were arguably the best in Europe during the peak of their rivalry a few seasons ago, and both are shaping up for a similar battle this term.

The biggest question mark ahead of the game concerns the fitness of Erling Haaland, the Premier League top scorer this season who picked up an injury during the international break with Norway but is hopeful of starting today at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola has plenty to decide ahead of the game, while Jurgen Klopp takes an almost fully fit squad to Manchester.

One big omen for City, and adversely Liverpoool, is that no Premier League team has left the Etihad with points in 2023 thanks to a remarkable 15-game winning streak. The club are looking for a 24th home win on a trot across all competitions, which would equal a record set by Sunderland 131 years ago. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Latest on Haaland

10:56 , Alex Young

According to those Twitter leaks everyone loves, Erling Haaland STARTS.

Pinch of salt, and all that. I'm looking at you, FPL players.

Pep talks up Klopp

10:50 , Alex Young

Pep Guardiola has called Jurgen Klopp the biggest managerial adversary of his career (presumably much to Jose Mourinho's chagrin).

Guardiola has had some battles over the years, but says Klopp has made him a better manager.

Asked if the German was his biggest rival, he said: "Yes, by far. Because we have faced each other a thousand million times.

"Absolutely, he made me better, he helped me reflect on a lot of things with the problems they have created for us, it's part of when you are many years in this business, him and his teams, here and Dortmund have always been big rivals, good games for both, both teams have a positive approach to the games and always attractive.

"I'm pretty sure he made me a better manager through his teams, and of course, the way we play for them is good with the transitions, they have a lot of space in behind, they are fantastic with the runs, they are a fantastic team, fantastic legs, a top side, no doubt."

Predicted XIs

10:39 , Alex Young

Earlier I suggested that Jota would be the most likely to start for Liverpool over Diaz, Gakpo etc.

My colleagues do not agree, it seems.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji; Rodri, Silva; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Score prediction

10:30 , Alex Young

Much is dependent on the team City are able to field but Liverpool do not have a good record at the Etihad Stadium. Still, Klopp’s side are full of goals and City can be exposed, as was shown against Chelsea.

A 2-2 draw.

Liverpool team news

10:23 , Alex Young

Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch should feature for Liverpool after returning to training.

Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez could also return, while Kostas Tsimikas has calmed fears over his fitness.

Andy Robertson and Thiago remain out.

So, who starts alongside Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah? Diogo Jota the likeliest?

10:17 , Alex Young

Darwin Nunez starts today, according to *very unconfirmed* reports on Twitter.

Interesting.

Will Haaland be fit?

10:13 , Alex Young

Pep Guardiola is dealing with a number of injury problems.

Erling Haaland is suffering with an ankle problem sustained over the international break, as is Ederson, but both are expected to be fit. We are hearing reports the striker is in the squad, which is not a surprise.

Nathan Ake also shook off an injury to train earlier this week.

John Stones will miss out plus there are injury concerns over Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Sergio Gomez. Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Gomez are long-term absentees.

Where to watch

10:05 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 11am GMT ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch a live stream through the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Match of the Day will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.

Welcome

10:00 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

It's the two best teams in the country (look at the table, Arsenal fans) and one huge title test as the top flight resumes after another international break.

Will Erling Haaland be fit? Will Jurgen Klopp complain about the kick-off time and can anyone beat City at home?

Kick-off at the Eithad is at 12.30pm. Stick with us.