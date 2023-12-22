Man City vs Fluminense LIVE: Latest scores and updates from Club World Cup final

The Club World Cup reaches its crescendo tonight as the annual tournament of six continental champions, plus a host nation, has been whittled down to just two.

The reigning Champions League winners, Manchester City, are Europe’s representative and defeated Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday. They are hoping to add a new trophy to their collection this evening as they face Brazilian side Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.

The Copa Libertadores champions have struggled domestically this season but reached the final after beating Al Ahly 2-0 in the other semi-final. City are hoping to win the tournament for the first time in the club’s history and claim five trophies in a calendar year.

Striker Erling Haaland, who has missed the past four matches with a foot injury, is unavailable, along with Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku.

Manchester City vs Fluminese live

Manchester City face Fluminese in the Club World Cup final with kick off at 6pm

Final of Fifa’s club competition is being played in Saudi Arabia

City are without Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Kevin de Bruyne

Man City vs Fluminense

14:11 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Fifa Club World Cup final between Manchester City and Fluminense and the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

For both teams it is their first Club World Cup final, with Fluminese qualifying after winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history.