Man City vs Fluminense LIVE! Club World Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Man City vs Fluminense - LIVE!

Manchester City will today play the first Club World Cup final in their history when they take on Fluminense in Saudi Arabia. The game pits the European champions against their South American counterparts and offers manager Pep Guardiola the chance to win the 16th major trophy of his time in charge of the club.

While the champions have struggled to scale previous heights in the Premier League in recent weeks, City are big favourites to claim the world title. Though Fluminense cannot be overlooked, the difference in budgets is vast. Still, City are not without injury concerns with all of Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland thought to be absent.

Guardiola could make history, too. Never before has a manager won the Club World Cup with three separate clubs, having previously lifted it while in charge of both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog!

Man City vs Fluminense latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 6pm GMT: King Abdullah Sports City

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Man City team news: Haaland and De Bruyne latest

Prediction: Man City to win title

Man City vs Fluminense: What Pep Guardiola has said about the South American champions

16:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Man City boss does not think his team have seen anything like today's opponents.

"The way they play, we've never faced, never," said Guardiola.

"I love it. I love the build-up. I love how they associate between each other."

(AP)

Man City vs Fluminense: Sergio Aguero snubs Arsenal and Liverpool in shock Premier League title prediction

15:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sergio Aguero has claimed Manchester United are still firmly in the Premier League title race, naming them as more likely challengers to Manchester City than Arsenal and Liverpool.

It has been a stumbling start to City's bid for a fourth consecutive title, with Pep Guardiola's side on a run of just one win in six League matches to fall off the pace set at the top of the table.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Fluminense: Erling Haaland injury latest

15:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City will remain without injured Erling Haaland for Friday's Club World Cup final clash against Fluminense.

The Norwegian striker travelled with the rest of his team-mates to Saudi Arabia for Fifa's global tournament despite sitting out the last three matches with a nagging foot injury, but missed training on Monday and was then absent from the 23-man squad named by Pep Guardiola to face Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in Jeddah on Tuesday night.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

Man City vs Fluminense: Score prediction today

15:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

City absolutely dominated against - albeit major underdogs - Urawa, who endured a frustrating season in Japan.

Guardiola's side might just have rediscovered their mojo at this tournament after a difficult stretch at home by their usual lofty standards.

Fluminense should pose a much tougher test in Friday's South America vs Europe final, but we still back City to get the job done well - even without their talisman Haaland again.

Man City to win, 3-1.

(REUTERS)

Man City team news vs Fluminense today

15:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The injured trio of Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku all played no part against Urawa despite travelling with their team-mates to the Middle East, while De Bruyne even made a surprise appearance in training on Monday having not played since the opening night of the season after hamstring surgery.

It was reported on Tuesday that all three players - who watched the game from the bench - had actually been removed from City's Club World Cup roster shortly before the semi-final, meaning they are not eligible to face Fluminense in the final per tournament regulations.

(AP)

Man City vs Fluminense: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup final today

15:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the final will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5:45pm GMT before a 6pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

15:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Manchester City's clash with Fluminense in the Club World Cup final.

Kick-off from the King Abdullah Sports City is at 6pm GMT.