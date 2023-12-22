Fluminense vs Man City: Club World Cup final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

Manchester City will tonight face Fluminense in the 2023 Club World Cup final.

The European Champions League holders take on the Brazilian giants in Friday's showpiece fixture in Saudi Arabia having brushed aside their AFC counterparts Urawa Red Diamonds with a comfortable 3-0 win in the last four on Tuesday night.

Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva were both on target in the second half after an unfortunate own goal from Marius Hoibraten, with City not missing the absent Erling Haaland as they sailed past their Japanese challengers with ease to bounce back from an uncharacteristic wobble in the Premier League and reach the final on their very first Club World Cup appearance.

Fluminense, meanwhile, are the current Copa Libertadores holders in South America and reached the final by beating African champions Al Ahly 2-0 in Monday's first semi-final contest.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Fluminense is scheduled for a 6pm GMT kick-off today, Friday December 22, 2023.

The final will take place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch Man City vs Fluminense

TV channel: In the UK, the final will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5:45pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man City vs Fluminense team news

The injured trio of Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku all played no part against Urawa despite travelling with their team-mates to the Middle East, while De Bruyne even made a surprise appearance in training on Monday having not played since the opening night of the season after hamstring surgery.

It was reported on Tuesday that all three players - who watched the game from the bench - had actually been removed from City's Club World Cup roster shortly before the semi-final, meaning they are not eligible to face Fluminense in the final per tournament regulations.

Man City vs Fluminense prediction

City absolutely dominated against - albeit major underdogs - Urawa, who endured a frustrating season in Japan.

Guardiola's side might just have rediscovered their mojo at this tournament after a difficult stretch at home by their usual lofty standards.

Fluminense should pose a much tougher test in Friday's South America vs Europe final, but we still back City to get the job done well - even without their talisman Haaland again.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester City and Fluminense have never previously met in competitive competition, which is hardly surprising considering they play on different continents and City have never been at the Club World Cup before.

Man City vs Fluminense match odds

Man City: 1/4

Draw: 7/2

Fluminense: 8/1