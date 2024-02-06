Man City vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester City have the chance to move to the top of the Premier League when they host Everton on Saturday.

A dip in form from Pep Guardiola's side in November and December appears to be firmly behind them, with City now on a nine-match winning run in all competitions after easing past Brentford, an ominous run of form as the title race begins to kick into gear.

The lunchtime kick-off offers City an opportunity to go above Liverpool, at least until the Reds face Burnley later in the day, while last season's treble-winners still have a game in hand to come too.

Everton are on a run of three straight draws in the Premier League, though the point they picked up last time out against Tottenham was not enough to lift the Toffees out of the relegation zone.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Brentford is scheduled for a 12:30pm GMT kick-off tonight on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the contest.

Phil Foden scored a superb hat-trick against Brentford (Getty Images)

Where to watch Man City vs Everton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11am before a 12.30pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man City vs Everton team news

Erling Haaland made his first start in two months against Brentford, and did not appear to suffer any injury setbacks. Kevin De Bruyne now looks to be back to full fitness in another boost, with Guardiola having a fully-fit squad to choose from.

John Stones is available again and could come into the side, having been an unused substitute on Monday night, with Nathan Ake potentially the man to miss out.

For Everton, Abdoulaye Doucoure remains a doubt after playing just once in the past six weeks due to two separate hamstring injuries.

Arnaut Danjuma is likely to miss out, having been absent against Tottenham with an ankle issue, while Amadou Onana continues to battle a calf problem.

Erling Haaland and John Stones are fit again for Man City (PA)

Man City vs Everton prediction

There is a familiar feel to City's winning run, as they start to show their best form heading into the run-in just as they have in previous seasons.

The defence has not been entirely convincing but the goals are flowing, and Everton have not won away in the Premier League for nearly two months. City can be expected to cruise to victory and move to the top of the table.

Man City to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City are unbeaten in 14 matches against Everton.

Man City wins: 80

Draws: 48

Everton: 68

Man City vs Everton match odds

Man City to win: 1/8

Draws: 5/1

Everton to win: 11/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).