Man City vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Crystal Palace head to Manchester City this weekend before the treble-winners jet off for the Club World Cup.

Heading into this round of matches in fourth place and four points adrift in the Premier League title race, Pep Guardiola's side know anything but a win could leave them with a mountain to climb when they return from Saudi Arabia.

Up against City is a Palace team which has won only a single game since early September, as Roy Hodgson faces pressure over his future in the dugout.

However, an improved display from the south Londoners against Liverpool last time out will raise hopes that they can pull off an upset in the midst of a tricky festive schedule.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The match will take place at Etihad Stadium.

Crystal Palace will miss Jordan Ayew this weekend (Getty Images)

Where to watch Man City vs Crystal Palace

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the Saturday 3pm blackout imposed on top-level football.

Free highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel posts Premier League highlights shortly after full-time whereas BBC One will broadcast Match of the Day for an extended replay at 10.25pm.

Man City vs Crystal Palace team news

The big worry for City is Erling Haaland, who has missed the last two games with a foot injury and is expected to miss out once again. Guardiola hopes the striker could return for the Club World Cup.

Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne will miss out too, while young forwards Oscar Bobb and Micah Hamilton scored against Crvena zvezda in midweek to stake their claim.

Palace are not expected to have Sam Johnstone available in Manchester, meaning Remi Matthews should start in goal. Tyrick Mitchell is also back in contention.

Jordan Ayew is suspended while Jefferson Lerma and Odsonne Edouard are carrying knocks. Michael Olise may be recalled after being benched against Liverpool to save the young winger from fatigue after his recent comeback.

Man City vs Crystal Palace prediction

Palace have enjoyed the odd upset at the Etihad over the years but are too out of nick to be reliable coupon-busters this weekend.

Man City to win, 3-0.

Man City are big favourites to beat Palace (Action Images via Reuters)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Both teams have scored only once in these teams' last six meetings.

Man City wins: 37

Crystal Palace wins: 17

Draws: 15

Man City vs Crystal Palace match odds

Man City: 1/6

Crystal Palace: 16/1

Draw: 7/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).