Man City vs Copenhagen LIVE: Champions League team news, line ups and more tonight

Manchester City take on Copenhagen in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side left Denmark with a 3-1 lead after goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden, and the advantage could encourage the manager to rotate his squad, with a match against Liverpool coming up on Sunday.

City will also be boosted by their dominant 3-1 win in the Manchester derby, coming back from a goal behind to move to one point behind Jurgen Klopp’s men.

However, Guardiola urged his side not to be complacent ahead of the clash, saying at a press conference: “In football everything can happen, and we have to be aware of that.

“We have respect for Copenhagen and how they play. The Champions League is Champions League. The best eight teams in Europe [will move to the next round].”

Manchester City host FC Copenhagen in the Champions League last-16 with kick off at 8pm

City hold a 3-1 advantage on aggregate after their win in the first leg

Josko Gvardiol could return though Jack Grealish is absent through injury

Stay tuned for all the live updates and team news as Pep Guardiola’s side look to cement their place in the quarter-finals.