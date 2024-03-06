Man City vs Copenhagen LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man City vs Copenhagen - LIVE!

Man City will be eyeing comfortable progression through to the Champions League quarter-finals as they host Copenhagen tonight. A 3-1 win in Denmark has put City in complete control of this last-16 tie, and they are expected to complete the job on home soil with minimal fuss.

The Champions League holders come into this match having battled past Manchester United over the weekend and with a crucial trip to Anfield to come on Sunday, in a match that could define the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola has therefore opted to rest some stars tonight, with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and John Stones among those named on the bench. Erling Haaland does though start for the hosts.

City have not lost to anyone at the Etihad since Brentford came away with victory in November 2022, and it is a long, long run that Copenhagen must end. This is just their second appearance in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Neestrup realistic about Copenhagen chances

19:28 , Matt Verri

Copenhagen manager Jacob Neestrup was in a very honest mood at his press conference yesterday, admitting that his side are just trying to be “a little bit closer” to Man City tonight.

"It is simple - Manchester City right now is a better team,” Neestrup said.

"We played three very good clubs in the group stage but this is a level or two up.

"When you play against an opponent that is that good, the demands to us is to get as close as possible to our expressions as a team on the pitch is way more difficult.

"The best case for us tomorrow is that we are a little bit closer than we were three weeks ago, when we deserved to lose at the Parken Stadium but performance wise we would have liked to be closer to ourselves."

Champions League round-up

19:21 , Matt Verri

PSG and Bayern Munich both booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals last night, after easing through their last-16 ties.

Man City will be confident of joining them, as will Real Madrid, who face RB Leipzig tonight at home with a 1-0 aggregate lead.

Next week, Arsenal must overcome a first-leg deficit as they take on Porto, while it’s 1-1 between Barcelona and Napoli at the halfway stage.

The last-16 action comes to an end when Dortmund host PSV, with that tie also 1-1 on aggregate, and Inter travel to face Atletico Madrid with a narrow 1-0 advantage.

In the building!

19:13 , Matt Verri

The hosts have arrived at the Etihad...

Haaland addresses Real Madrid links

19:05 , Matt Verri

Erling Haaland has refused to rule out one day moving to Real Madrid, but insists he remains “really happy” at Manchester City.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is expected to join Los Blancos as a free agent in the summer, but Real remain long-time admirers of 23-year-old Haaland too.

When asked whether he feels he can fulfil his career aspirations at City, Haaland told reporters this week: “I’m really happy, especially with the people that I’m surrounded with — the manager, the directors, the board.

“They are a group of amazing people and I’m really happy, I have to say.

“If I say this now it’s probably going to be a massive headline, [but] tomorrow you never know what the future brings.

“But I’m happy. You can write this, but you also have to write everything I said before. I’m happy.”

Copenhagen team news

18:58 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Grabara, Diks, Vavro, Elyounoussi, Oskarsson, Jelert, Ankersen, McKenna, Achouri, Clem, Froholdt

Subs: Runarsson, Buur, Sorensen, Mattsson, Larsson, Cornelius, Boilesen, Meling, Hojlund, Roony

Man City team news

18:51 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Bobb, Alvarez, Nunes, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Wright, Susoho, Hamilton

Copenhagen need a miracle...

18:43 , Matt Verri

Man City have not lost at home in the Champions League since 2018.

It’s a remarkable record, and they have not been beaten at home in any competition since the end of 2022.

Copenhagen not only have to beat City, but must do so by a two-goal margin just to force extra-time.

Best of luck.

Guardiola: We still need to perform

18:27 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola has warned his side against being complacent tonight, insisting he still has “concern” despite his side taking a 3-1 aggregate lead into the second leg.

“My concern is always there,” Guardiola said. “Otherwise I would not be here, but I prefer to start 3-1 up rather than 0-1 down.

“I would like us to be ahead 7-0, but that normally doesn’t happen in the Champions League. I want us to perform the way we have to do.

“Red cards or bad decisions can happen in football. If we conceded another goal in the group stages, we are second in the table and the draw would have been Real Madrid not Copenhagen.

“In football the details make the difference. Prepare well, mentally and read what they have to do.”

Copenhagen have travelled in numbers!

18:13 , Matt Verri

There will be plenty of noise coming from the away end tonight...

How the first leg played out...

18:04 , Matt Verri

Copenhagen did a good job of keeping themselves in the match a couple of weeks ago, until stoppage-time.

It was their first game for two months, after a winter break, and they were at least within touching distance, but Phil Foden struck late on to give City complete control of the tie.

Standard Sport prediction

17:56 , Matt Verri

It would be a huge shock to see City throw such a healthy lead away, even with rotation in mind.

The defence has not been hugely convincing in recent weeks, raising the possibility of goals at both ends.

Man City to win, 2-1 (agg 5-2)

Copenhagen team news

17:49 , Matt Verri

For the visitors, Lukas Lerager is expected to sit out due to injury despite now being free of suspension.

Theo Sander, Davit Khocholava and Viktor Claesson may also miss the game, with Emil Hojlund a doubt too.

Man City team news

17:42 , Matt Verri

Manchester City could put out a rotated team for tonight’s Champions League return leg.

Only Jack Grealish is a confirmed absentee for the holders but Sunday’s looming title showdown with Liverpool could see a number of regular starters rested.

The forward's groin injury is expected to rule him out for the majority of the month.

Josko Gvardiol is fit again and was included in the matchday squad for the win over Manchester United, so could start to give Nathan Ake a rest. Manuel Akanji could also come in.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Rodri; Silva, Alvarez, Bobb; Haaland

How to watch Man City vs Copenhagen

17:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ website or app.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE right here with us!

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Man City vs Copenhagen!

The Champions League holders have a 3-1 lead on aggregate after the first leg of the last-16 tie in Denmark, and are expected to complete the job tonight with minimal fuss tonight.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Etihad Stadium.