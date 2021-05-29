Man City vs Chelsea prediction: How will Champions League final play out?

(Getty Images)

The Champions League final clash between Manchester City and Chelsea remains a difficult one to call.

The Premier League champions have steamrolled the rest of their domestic competition since the beginning of 2021, running away with the title.

But since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel Chelsea have been the one team who seem to hold the answers to Pep Guardiola’s formidable unit.

FOLLOW LIVE: Man City face Chelsea in Champions League final

The Sky Blues will be expected to finally crown a decade of Premier League dominance by lifting their first European Cup this weekend.

However, Chelsea have previous for upsetting the odds in Champions League finals and will feel supremely confident that they can do the same once again here.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the huge clash:

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm BST on Saturday 29 May.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 6:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also watch on the BT Sport app and website. It will also be shown for free online via YouTube.

Line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Odds

Manchester City: 10/11

Draw: 12/5

PSG: 10/3

Prediction

Manchester City will go into this one as overwhelming favourites, particularly when you consider Chelsea had a very difficult end to the season with their FA Cup final defeat and loss to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel will definitely try to keep things tight and hit Pep Guardiola’s side on the break, but City should have enough to secure their first Champions League trophy. 1-0 Man City.

Read More

Pep Guardiola vs Thomas Tuchel: Football’s ‘chess grandmasters’ meet in Champions League final

Riyad Mahrez emerges from the fringes to become Man City’s man for the Champions League stage

‘Intensely political’ Champions League final weekend leaves future of European football in balance