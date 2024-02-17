Man City vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE!

Chelsea face an intimidating test of their recent mini-resurgence as they head to face the in-form Premier League champions in a huge evening kick-off. The Blues have eased the building pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino of late with back-to-back 3-1 wins over Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, producing a stunning late show at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

But their new-found confidence will be sorely tested by a City side that have swept all before them recently to notch up 11 consecutive victories across all competitions as they look for another to cut the gap to leaders Liverpool back down to two points. Cole Palmer is likely to be the main focus of attention tonight as he makes his first return to his former club since leaving in the summer, having scored a last-gasp penalty in an eight-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge back in November.

Both Pep Guardiola and Pochettino are battling new injuries ahead of this one, with Bernardo Silva only fit enough for the bench and Levi Colwill and Raheem Sterling both drafted in by the visitors. Follow Man City vs Chelsea live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

16 mins: Another Chelsea counter-attack is swiftly snuffed out before Alvarez releases Doku and Rodri’s hopeful strike from outside the box is blocked.

A decent pace to this game now after City started by stroking the ball around deep inside their own half at a leisurely pace.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

14 mins: Chelsea do pose a threat on the counter here and Sterling gets free before firing a low strike straight into the arms of Ederson.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

13 mins: Huge early chance for City!

That’s a monstrous jump from Haaland to soar high and hang above Colwill and head an Alvarez cross from the byline narrowly wide.

You’d normally expect him to bury that.

A real let-off for Chelsea inside the first 15 minutes.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

12 mins: A bit of a frustrating start from Jackson, who has already spurned two decent counter-attacking chances tonight.

This time he tries to pick out Sterling, but the pass is woefully overhit.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

10 mins: A rare moment of panic from Petrovic there as Chelsea clear an initial free-kick for a foul on Doku and a return ball into the box is headed high into the air by Fernandez, with Chelsea’s goalkeeper then completely missing his attempted punch as he’s put under pressure by Akanji.

Chelsea do just about scramble clear.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at the Etihad Stadium

‘Three Little Birds’ is being sung in the away end once again at the Etihad Stadium. But, unlike at Crystal Palace, it is being drowned out a lot by the Manchester City atmosphere.

Nicolas Jackson is playing down the middle today. Raheem Sterling is on the left and Cole Palmer on the right. A slight curveball from Pochettino tactically.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

8 mins: Lovely football from Chelsea as Palmer and Fernandez combine to release Gallagher, whose pull back from the byline is just behind Jackson and Akanji can clear.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

6 mins: A couple of little fouls from Chelsea there in an attempt to break this City monopoly.

Foden is trying to work some space inside the box, but he’s well shackled by a combination of Fernandez and Chilwell.

Jackson is playing through the middle for Chelsea tonight by the way, with Sterling on the left and Palmer out right.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

4 mins: City are absolutely dominating possession in the early going as you might expect, patiently knocking the ball around deep inside their own half and hoping to draw Chelsea onto them.

The Blues are mostly content to sit and keep their solid shape, though they are now starting to chase from the front.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at the Etihad Stadium

Defensive injuries might be a problem for Chelsea going forward, but it offers Levi Colwill an important chance to showcase his talents in his best position as the left-sided centre-back.

Every single Man City starter shook Cole Palmer's hand in the tunnel.

According to Pochettino, he "doesn't care" about playing away at his former club and will be ready to perform.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

2 mins: A typically confident start from City as De Bruyne finds Haaland, who lays off for a low Alvarez strike that fizzes wide.

The hosts are pressing very high early on and it’s working already.

Man City vs Chelsea

KICK-OFF

Underway at a rainy Etihad Stadium!

Can Chelsea spring an upset?

They haven't beaten City since the 2021 Champions League final in Porto...

Man City vs Chelsea

The teams are out at a rainy Etihad!

Kick-off is imminent.

Man City vs Chelsea

Final preparations at the Etihad!

To say it’s a bit wet would be an understatement...

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Chelsea

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at the Etihad Stadium

Ollie Harrison is a very interesting choice to be called up by Mauricio Pochettino to the Chelsea bench tonight.

He’s had a good season for the Under-18s but is leapfrogging players from the U21s.

Pochettino explains absence of fit-again Robert Sanchez

17:15 , George Flood

Mauricio Pochettino has cleared up why Robert Sanchez is not involved at all for Chelsea today despite finally shaking off that knee injury that has kept him out since early December.

“We had hoped to include Robert Sanchez in the squad today but after the press conference on Friday, it emerged that he had a personal problem which meant he could not be here with us,” the Blues boss explained.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Man City vs Chelsea

Here’s more form Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at the Etihad...

Liverpool and Arsenal throw down Man City title challenge

17:09 , George Flood

So it’s full-time at Turf Moor, where Arsenal thrashed struggling Burnley 5-0 for a fifth straight win that takes them above Manchester City and into second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Liverpool after the latter’s injury-hit 4-1 win at Brentford at lunchtime.

Two emphatic statements from City’s title rivals this afternoon - can Pep Guardiola’s defending champions follow suit?

Chelsea have dropped to 11th after Wolves’ shock win at Tottenham, but would go up as high as eighth with a surprise victory of their own here after West Ham lost again at Nottingham Forest.

Spurs are now fifth and five points behind City, with Aston Villa up to fourth and three points back after winning 2-1 at Fulham today.

Man City vs Chelsea

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at the Etihad Stadium

Mauricio Pochettino has stuck with Djordje Petrovic as his starting goalkeeper despite Robert Sanchez's return.

The team is largely as you would expect with many defenders out injured, allowing Levi Colwill to start in place of Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile at centre-back.

It's the typical Manchester weather at the Etihad Stadium for this one to greet the players in torrential winter rain.

Chelsea have struggled up north and away from home all season, so need to find something they have failed to find today.

Two Chelsea changes as Colwill and Sterling come in

16:49 , George Flood

It’s two changes from Mauricio Pochettino meanwhile to the Chelsea team that produced a dramatic late show to win 3-1 at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The injured Thiago Silva is replaced in defence by Levi Colwill, himself only back from a hamstring injury with a second-half cameo at Selhurst Park.

The midfield is as expected, but in the front three Raheem Sterling replaces Noni Madueke to join fellow ex-City star Cole Palmer.

No Robert Sanchez at all for Chelsea despite his apparent return to fitness, with Djordje Petrovic continuing in goal supported by Marcus Bettinelli.

Youngsters Alfie Gilchrist, Ishe Samuels-Smith and Ollie Harrison are all on the bench amid the Blues’ ongoing injury woes.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva on bench as Man City make three changes

16:43 , George Flood

Manchester City show three changes from the side that beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie in Denmark in midweek.

Bernardo Silva is only fit enough for the bench after his ankle knock and Jack Grealish is out as expected, so Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez come into a very attacking lineup.

The other alteration from Pep Guardiola is in defence, where Manuel Akanji replaces John Stones.

Stones is on the bench, along with Silva and the fit-again duo of Mateo Kovacic and Sergio Gomez.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea lineup

16:33 , George Flood

Starting XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell, Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gilchrist, Samuels-Smith, Casadei, Harrison, Madueke, Mudryk, Nkunku

Man City lineup

16:31 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Kovacic, Silva, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis

Bernardo Silva in Man City squad

16:23 , George Flood

Stay tuned for confirmed lineups from the Etihad, coming very shortly.

Early reports on Twitter suggest that Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic are both in the Manchester City squad this evening...

(Getty Images)

Pochettino: Music 'can change everything' for Chelsea

16:13 , George Flood

If things go well for Chelsea this evening, you can guarantee that Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’ will once again belt out from the away end at the Etihad.

The travelling fans sang it throughout the entirety of the second half at Selhurst Park on Monday night, with Crystal Palace having initially played it during a delay caused by issues with the referee’s equipment.

It is a song Chelsea fans have also sung in the past and Mauricio Pochettino believes such an anthem can have a positive impact on his side.

"They (fans) were happy, no? They were winning the game and everything was positive for us. After we scored, the feeling changed quick,” he said.

"I was so focused I didn't hear the song. But after the game our fans made it their anthem.

"Music is so important for everyone. It can change your mood, can change your energy, can change everything.

"For sure some players can provide better or more energy.

“We used to do at Southampton and after at Tottenham, at the end of every single training session, we cheated a bit because we put a speaker in the middle of the pitch and made them run with music, different players choosing every day.

“We need to suffer, but we did with music. And they were so happy,

"We haven't done that here but maybe one day. Music is one of the most important things in life."

(Action Images via Reuters)

State of play at Premier League summit

16:01 , George Flood

It’s half-time at Turf Moor, where confident Arsenal are cruising towards a fifth straight win over Burnley thanks to goals from captain Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

So bar an unlikely comeback from the struggling Clarets after the interval, City will indeed be third in the Premier League table by the time they kick off against Chelsea this evening.

They will be three points adrift of Arsenal in second and five behind leaders Liverpool, who beat Brentford 4-1 away at lunchtime in a game where they lost all of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones to injury.

But City will crucially have two games in hand on their rivals (including today’s).

Guardiola takes responsibility for Palmer's Man City exit

15:50 , George Flood

Pep Guardiola opened up candidly on Cole Palmer’s summer exit from Manchester City at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

The Spaniard insisted it was his responsibility for not handing the new England contender the regular action he so craved and eventually led to his exit, with Palmer having already played more minutes, scored more goals and registered more assists for Chelsea than he did at City.

"For young players, we always want them to stay but this is normal. After two or three seasons he wanted more minutes than he had the last season. I understand completely,” Guardiola said.

"If Palmer had the minutes I gave to Phil (Foden) from the beginning, Cole Palmer would be here - but I didn't give them to him. That is my responsibility.

"Why? Because of Bernardo (Silva), Riyad (Mahrez), Phil. In that moment, I chose the other ones.

"After one season it is nice, and the second season, but the third season it is, 'Oh guys, I want to play, I don't want to sit on the bench'.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"It's normal. We understand as a club. We got an offer from an incredible top club like Chelsea and I'm really happy for him. In all clubs these types of things happen.”

Guardiola added of Palmer: "We knew the quality he has and the impact he has shown this season is enormous.

"It is not just goals and assists, it is the quality. He is an incredible threat for Chelsea."

Man City vs Chelsea

15:43 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella has arrived at the Etihad Stadium, where the weather is frankly rotten.

Persistent rain and dreary grey skies - Chelsea will hope that’s not an early bad omen for a gloomy evening ahead!

Pochettino: Cole Palmer totally unfazed by Man City homecoming

15:32 , George Flood

Much of the focus today, at least initially, will be placed on Cole Palmer.

The Wythenshawe boy is making his first return to the club he was with since Under-8 level until a £42.5million summer deadline day switch to Chelsea, with whom he has thrived to already become arguably their most important attacker.

Palmer scored a last-gasp penalty in the thrilling 4-4 draw against his old side at Stamford Bridge back in November, while he already has 12 goals and nine assists in 29 matches so far this term.

You might expect the 21-year-old to be feeling the pressure associated with such a high-profile return to his former stomping ground, though Mauricio Pochettino insists he will be totally unfazed.

“He is very smart. It is hard to find a word in English from Spanish; he is smart, intelligent and cheeky,” the Argentine said.

“He is emotionally intelligent. He doesn't care [about the pressure of playing at City]. He will play well or not well but not because of the pressure.

"He is from Manchester but he looks like he is Brazilian and Argentinian in his capacity to adapt so quick. One of our strengths as Argentinians is to adapt so quick.

“Maybe sometimes people from north to south struggle to adapt but that’s the key - he adapted to life here in Cobham, around south London and the club.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Man City vs Chelsea prediction

15:20 , George Flood

In this kind of form, it would be foolish to look past the champions.

Chelsea are winless in all of their meetings with City since famously beating them in the 2021 Champions League final in Porto, while they have beaten only one team positioned above them in the table away from home all season.

City are on a frankly ridiculous run of form across all competitions and just don’t tend to lose at the Etihad, where they pile up the goals for fun more often than not.

This may be more spirited than usual from Chelsea, but a comfortable defeat still seems like the most likely outcome.

Man City to win, 3-1.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea team news

15:15 , George Flood

Thiago Silva has been added to Chelsea’s ever-lengthy list of absentees after sustaining his own groin injury in the second half of Monday night’s dramatic 3-1 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s defensive options are beginning to look a little thin after Benoit Badiashile was also ruled out for a month with the groin issue he sustained against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Carney Chukwuemeka is another new casualty with a twisted ankle, while captain Reece James remains sidelined along with Romeo Lavia, Marc Cucurella, Lesley Ugochukwu and Wesley Fofana.

Robert Sanchez is though back fit after a knee problem that had kept him out since early December, giving Pochettino something of a dilemma in goal with deputy Djordje Petrovic having consistently impressed in the absence of Chelsea’s usual no1.

(REUTERS)

Man City team news

15:09 , George Flood

Pep Guardiola has had the luxury of a full squad to choose from of late with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne fully back in the fold, though the picture has got decidedly more complicated this week.

Jack Grealish is out today with a groin injury that forced him off in a rare Manchester City start against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek, while Bernardo Silva was set to be assessed on Friday after taking a hefty blow to his ankle in the second half of the 3-1 last-16 first-leg win in Denmark in which he scored.

Mateo Kovacic has returned to training along with Sergio Gomez so should be available for selection against his former club, though City have lost his Croatia team-mate Josko Gvardiol for the next few weeks with an ankle ligament problem.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Man City vs Chelsea

15:06 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Man City vs Chelsea live coverage

15:03 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Manchester City vs Chelsea in the Premier League.

The resurgent Blues have eased the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino of late with back-to-back 3-1 away wins, though they face arguably the toughest test that the top-flight has to offer this evening as they head to battle an in-form Manchester City side hunting for a 12th successive win across all competitions.

Follow Liverpool’s injury-hit 4-1 win at Brentford earlier today, City are now five points adrift of the Reds at the summit and will be eager to cut that back down to size with yet another victory at fortress Etihad.

They could be third by the time they get underway, with Arsenal also in action at struggling Burnley this afternoon.

Stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates from today’s 5:30pm GMT kick-off, plus analysis from Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.