Man City vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?

Ousted from Champions League action over the week, Manchester City turn their focus to a different trophy today when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium. City are unbeaten in their last eight matches against the Blues across all competition, but Chelsea have played the Premier League leaders tough this season, setting this one up as a potential thriller.

The match starts at 12:15 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States, it will stream exclusively on ESPN+, which means you can’t watch completely free. But it is cheap and well worth it. Here’s everything you need to know.

Man City vs Chelsea and tomorrow’s Coventry vs Man United match are both available on ESPN+, and since they won’t be televised anywhere, that’s the only way you can watch the matches if you live in the United States.

ESPN+ unfortunately doesn’t offer a free trial, so that eliminates any possibility of watching this one completely cost-free, but one month of ESPN+ will cost you just $11. Or, you could bundle ESPN+ along with Hulu and Disney+ for just $15 per month, which essentially makes ESPN+ free if you squint hard enough.

Moreover, this is the perfect time to sign up for a month of this streaming service. Not only will you be able to watch both FA Cup semis this weekend, but the can’t-miss El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona is on Sunday, and ESPN+ is the only way you can watch it in English (it will be televised in Spanish on ESPN Deportes) in the US. Throw in every other La Liga and Bundesliga match, as well as more live sports, original shows and 30-for-30 documentaries, and you’ve got yourself a steal for just $11.

Watch Man City vs Chelsea Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re currently in a country where there’s no way to watch a live stream of the match, you could combine ESPN+ with a virtual private network (VPN). ESPN+ is restricted to the US-only, but by using a VPN, you’ll hide your location and be able to access content only as if you were actually in the US.

NordVPN would be our choice, as it tops our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals. It’s one of the safest and most reliable VPN’s on the market, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try it out risk-free.

