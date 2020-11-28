Man City vs Burnley LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side strolled into the Champions League knockout stages during the week thanks to a 1-0 victory against Olympiacos. However, City have endured a somewhat of an indifferent start to their domestic season, taking just 12 points from their opening eight games, leaving them in 14th place. A victory today, though, would see them surge back into the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, Burnley finally brought their disastrous run of form to an end, securing their first win of the campaign against Crystal Palace. Sean Dyche’s side have still accumulated just five points, though, and seem destined for a grinding relegation battle after a disappointing summer transfer window sold the manager short. Follow all the action below live at the conclusion of Brighton vs Liverpool: