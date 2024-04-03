Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Latest Premier League score and goal updates after Erling Haaland left out

Manchester City host Aston Villa in a midweek Premier League clash which is set to have huge consequences on the title race and the fight for the top four.

City, fresh off a goalless draw against the Gunners, come into the match hoping to keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool who are three points clear of the reigning champions. With second-placed Arsenal also in action this evening, Pep Guardiola’s team cannot afford to drop points though there is a chance they can finish the night top of the table if they perform exceptionally against Villa.

For their part, Villa are hoping to build off the back of a midlands derby victory over Wolves at the weekend and Unai Emery’s side are hoping to close out a phenomenally good season with a spot in next season’s Champions League. They are battling for fourth with Tottenham and know that they need to collect as many points as possible during the run-in including against teams as difficult to beat as City.

Guardiola’s side come into the game following consecutive draws against Liverpool and Arsenal so now may be the best, or worst, time to face them. How will this intriguing encounter play out?

Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE

Manchester City host Aston Villa in the Premier League, live on TNT Sports 1

City must win to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool

Villa hope to keep presssure on Spurs in battle for top four

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri; Doku, Silva, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez.

Aston Villa XI: Olsen; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Digne; Zaniolo, Luiz, Iroegbunam, Rogers; Diaby, Duran.

Manchester City FC 0 - 0 Aston Villa FC

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

20:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The last strands of daylight have just disappeared from the Manchester sky as the two sides ready themselves for action. Third faces fourth in the Premier League - their ultimate aims this season may be different but this is a huge game for both sides.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

19:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Speaking to TNT Sports pre-match, Pep Guardiola suggests that Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are left out for reasons of rest of rotation, with a short turnaround to a lunchtime encounter with Crystal Palace on Saturday. He urges his team to focus on today and forget about the defeat to Aston Villa earlier in the season.

“I prefer to be the hunted,” he emphasises when it is put to him that he might enjoy chasing Liverpool and Arsenal down from behind. Point made.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

19:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And almost immediately, Arsenal are in front, inevitably.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

19:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No goals as of yet in tonight’s other fixtures, with Luton holding Arsenal at bay and Brentford and Brighton similarly scoreless. An Arsenal slip-up would leave the door open for Manchester City to take top spot - though they’d need to score five at least to overhaul Liverpool’s goal difference advantage. We’ll cross that bridge if we get there...

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

19:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The way Aston Villa disrupted Manchester City’s flow in possession was the key to their victory in December, pressing hard and high to really dominate the contest. Will they be quite as cohesive without John McGinn and Ollie Watkins? Nicolo Zaniolo has endured a difficult season but has begun to show glimpses of the talent that once made him one of Italy’s top talents - this feels like a big night for the midfielder.

News of a late change for the visitors - Emi Martinez is unwell, so Robin Olsen steps in to the starting side.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

19:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It will be fascinating to see how Manchester City line up tonight. It looks a versatile front five named by Pep Guardiola, with Julian Alvarez in theory leading the line but the quintet like to move and morph with and without the ball to ask Aston Villa complex questions.

Aston Villa team news

19:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Young Tim Iroegbunam starts in midfield for Aston Villa, with Jhon Duran utilised up front in the absence of Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa XI: Olsen; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Digne; Zaniolo, Iroegbunam Douglas Luiz, Rogers; Diaby, Duran.

Representing Aston Villa tonight! 👊 pic.twitter.com/7sWKOR65yj — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 3, 2024

Manchester City team news

19:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne drop to the bench for Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola also not feeling that John Stones is yet ready to start.

Manchester CIty XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Dias (C), Gvardiol; Rodri; Doku, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez.

In the blue corner! 🩵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Doku, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez



SUBS | Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Haaland, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/9lYty11XS8 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 3, 2024

Manchester City vs Aston Villa team news on the way...

19:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, with little more than an hour until kick-off in Manchester, both sides will soon be confirming their sides. How will the visitors compensate for the absent Ollie Watkins? And is John Stones ready to return to the Manchester City defence?

Pep Guardiola: John Stones must feel fully fit to start

18:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pep Guardiola said John Stones has to feel fully fit if he is to make his Manchester City comeback as he added Nathan Ake to his defensive injury list.

The Netherlands international will miss Wednesday’s game against Aston Villa, along with captain Kyle Walker and goalkeeper Ederson.

Stones was on the bench for Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Arsenal after his abductor injury proved less serious than Guardiola initially feared but he is unsure if he will be able to face Unai Emery’s team. Stones has had an injury-hit season and the City manager is reluctant to risk him if he is not comfortable.

Pep Guardiola reveals latest Man City injury blow ahead of Aston Villa test

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

18:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December, and are bidding for a first double against Manchester City in more than 60 years. The Etihad hasn’t been a happy hunting ground, though - their last 13 visits have ended in defeat.

Leon Bailey fired Aston Villa to victory earlier in the season (Getty Images)

Aston Villa hit by huge injury blow with Ollie Watkins ruled out

18:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There will be no Ollie Watkins for Aston Villa tonight, with the striker sidelined by a hamstring issue - though Unai Emery suggested yesterday that the issue is only minor and Watkins could even be back for the weekend.

Aston Villa hit by huge injury blow ahead of facing Man City

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good evening!

17:30 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Manchester City host Aston Villa.

Following their 0-0 draw with Arsenal at the weekend Pep Guardiola’s champions know they cannot afford to drop points if they want to keep the pressure on Liverpool in the title race.

City are currently three behind the league leaders, who play tomorrow, and face a tricky task to defeat Unai Emery’s impressive Villa.

For their part, Villa are hoping to to cling on to fourth spot and will extend the gap over Spurs in fifth if they take any points away from the Etihad tonight. They must do so without Ollie Watkins though as the forward has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm