Man City vs Arsenal team news including Bukayo Saka, Kyle Walker and John Stones updates

Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday in a potential Premier League title decider at the Etihad - but both teams come in the clash with injury concerns following the international break.

It was a devastating window for the champions City, who saw Kyle Walker limp off with a hamstring issue in England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil, before John Stones was forced off early on in the 2-2 draw with Belgium due to an abductor problem.

The concerns for Arsenal came earlier, with Bukayo Saka pulling out of England’s camp and both Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli forced to withdraw from Brazil’s squad.

Arsenal will need to be at full strength if they are to end a nine-year winless run at Manchester City, who they lead by two points in the Premier League title race as Mikel Arteta’s side hunt a first league championship in 20 years.

Both Pep Guardiola and Arteta will give injury updates at this afternoon’s pre-match press conferences, but here’s the latest news ahead of this weekend’s title clash.

Manchester City

John Stones

The defender was forced off early on in the 2-2 draw against Belgium on Tuesday night, having played the entire match against Brazil on Saturday. Gareth Southgate confirmed Stones had a “problem” with his abductor as he defended starting the centre-back in consecutive games. He will play no part against Arsenal and Pep Guardiola did not put a timescale on his return.

Verdict: Out

(The FA via Getty Images)

Kyle Walker

City will be without their first-choice right back when they host Arsenal. Walker pulled up with a hamstring problem in the early stages of England’s defeat to Brazil, having been forced into a couple of sprints against the winger Vinicius Jr. Pep Guardiola said Walker’s injury was more significant than Stones’s. He said: “Kyle’s more tough than John’s but they will be out- I don’t know for how many games.

Verdict: Out

(Action Images via Reuters)

Ederson

The goalkeeper missed Brazil’s camp having picked up an injury in City’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool before the international break, but is doing “much, much better” and is set to face Arsenal.

Verdict: Fit

Kyle Walker and John Stones missed Manchester City training today ahead of Sunday's game against Arsenal ❌



Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Matheus Nunes all took part in training ✅pic.twitter.com/6CcQe2cWFY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 28, 2024

Kevin De Bruyne

The attacking midfielder was devastating in both games against Arsenal last season but missed Belgium’s camp due to a muscle injury. De Bruyne has returned to training this week and City are confident he will be fit for the Arsenal clash on Sunday.

Verdict: Fit

Jack Grealish

The winger was ruled out of England’s camp after picking up another muscle injury during City’s FA Cup win at Luton in February. Sunday may come too soon for Grealish to start, but he was also part of the contingent who returned to training this week - along with Manuel Akanki and Matheus Nunes.

Early assessment: Fit

(PA Wire)

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

Saka was named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium but pulled out with a hamstring injury and was sent back to Arsenal.

Early assessment: Doubtful

(PA Wire)

Gabriel Martinelli

The winger missed Arsenal’s wins over Brentford and Porto in the CHampions League with a foot injury, originally picked up in the thrashing of Sheffield United at the start of the month. He missed out on Brazil’s squad due to the problem.

Early assessment: Doubtful

Gabriel Magalhaes

The centre-back was named in Brazil’s squad for friendlies against England and Spain but withdrew from the camp due to an Achilles problem. It was reported as precautionary, however, with Gabriel set to be fit after taking the opportunity to rest.

Early assessment: Fit