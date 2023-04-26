Man City vs Arsenal LIVE: Score and updates from Premier League title decider as De Bruyne adds third goal

Manchester City host Arsenal in a Premier League title decider this evening at the Etihad Stadium.

The champions trail the Gunners by five points, but Pep Guardiola’s side have two games in hand, which means both teams still control their own destiny in the title race.

More importance has been put on tonight’s result for Arsenal after recent draws against West Ham and Southampton. The Gunners now need to defeat City to ensure they hold on to top spot as anything less could see them overtaken by their title rivals.

City, meanwhile, kept their pursuit of a treble alive with a dominant FA Cup semi final win over Sheffield United at the weekend. They are used to playing important matches consecutively and will return to league action full of confidence this evening.

Follow along as Manchester City host Arsenal in the Premier League:

Man City vs Arsenal

Man City host Arsenal in a Premier League title decider

Gunners have a five-point lead at the top of the table but City have two games in hand

45+1 GOAL! - Stones nods in a De Bruyne free kick to double City’s lead (MCI 2-0 ARS)

30’ SAVE! - Ramsdale keeps out Haaland’s effort from close range (MCI 1-0 ARS)

27’ BLOCK! - White gets in front of De Bruyne’s effort (MCI 1-0 ARS)

22’ SHOT! - Bernardo forces Ramsdale into a low save from the right side of the box (MCI 1-0 ARS)

7’ GOAL! - De Bruyne sends City in front with a lovely curling shot (MCI 1-0 ARS)

Manchester City FC 3 - 0 Arsenal FC

Man City 3-0 Arsenal

21:18 , Mike Jones

57 mins: This could get messy for Arsenal now. Manchester City look as though they can score whenever the like and it’s been a really tough night for Holding and Gabriel.

The City fans are celebrating as though they’ve already won the league.

GOAL! Man City 3-0 Arsenal (De Bruyne, 54’)⚽️

21:16 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Game over! Arsenal have not been able to cope with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Martin Odegaard gives the ball away to De Bruyne who prods it up to Haaland. He takes on the defenders, runs into the box and squares it back to the playmaker who guides it into the far bottom corner.

Lovely goal.

Man City 2-0 Arsenal

21:14 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Oleksandr Zinchenko tries to get around the back of Kyle Walker but doesn’t have the pace. The City right-back holds him off and Zinchenko runs out of space to operate.

He’s at least trying to get Arsenal up the pitch which is a positive sign.

Man City 2-0 Arsenal

21:12 , Mike Jones

48 mins: City’s lead means they can ease off the gas in terms of tempo and take their time probing Arsenal’s defence. The Gunners need to do the opposite.

They have to play fast paced football, passing quickly and trying to get City on the back foot.

Second half: Man City 2-0 Arsenal

21:08 , Mike Jones

Manchester City get the match back underway and look for a quick start to the second half as the ball comes over to Kevin De Bruyne in the box.

He attempts a volley but misses his kick and the ball goes rolling out of play.

HT Man City 2-0 Arsenal

21:03 , Mike Jones

How will Arsenal respond in the second half? Mikel Arteta needs to change things up as his team is being outclassed. Whether that’s the tactics or the personnel but the Arsenal boss has to try and upset City’s mojo.

HT Man City 2-0 Arsenal

20:59 , Mike Jones

Kevin De Bruyne has scored seven goals against Arsenal in the Premier League, two more goals than he has scored against any other side in the competition.

HT Man City 2-0 Arsenal

20:55 , Mike Jones

Half-time: Man City 2-0 Arsenal

20:51 , Mike Jones

45+4 mins: Ruben Dias is bungled over by Ben White and kicks out at the Arsenal man after hitting the floor. He earns a yellow card.

The whistle goes to signal the end of the first half and City are flying high. They’ve scored twice with Arsenal mustering hardly anything in return.

The Premier League title could be heading back to Manchester.

GOAL! Man City 2-0 Arsenal (Stones, 45+1’)⚽️

20:49 , Mike Jones

45+1 mins: It stands! A close offside call is overturned because Ben White’s foot was playing the City man onside. City add a second on the stroke of half-time.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:47 , Mike Jones

45+1 mins: Disallowed goal! Kevin De Bruyne floats the free kick into the far side of the box, finds John Stones and watches as the defender nods the ball into the far corner.

The offside flag goes up immediately to rule out the goal but there’s a VAR check taking place, this one may yet stand.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:46 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play.

Thomas Partey attempts to win a physical battle with Erling Haaland but comes of worse and brings down the City striker leaving the hosts with a free kick about 30 yards out from goal.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:43 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Save! A throw in for City is sent to Rodri before getting slipped into Ilkay Gundogan on the left side of the box. He drives into the area, skips around a defender then lays the ball off to Erling Haaland.

Haaland shoots but Ramsdale drops to the low and somehow keeps the ball out with his trailing leg!

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:41 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Just to add to City’s attacking threat, they’re menacing on the counter-attack too.

First Erling Haaland darts into the left side of the box and powers a shot wide of the target before Jack Grealish loses possession to another last ditch tackle just before he gets a shot away.

It won’t be long until City score again.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:36 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Close! That’s a whole lot better from Arsenal. The Gunners work the ball down the right wing this time with Bukayo Saka bringing it up to the edge of the box.

He lays it off to Thomas Partey who sidefoots a shot from outside the penalty area and curls it just wide of the near post!

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:33 , Mike Jones

33 mins: And again! Haaland heads into the left inside channel this time and receives the ball with the tightest of angles towards goal.

He goes for the shot anyway and Ramsdale is forced to bat away the effort. Arsenal need to change things up, it’s all too easy for Man City tonight.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:30 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Save! Now it’s Haaland’s turn. He’s given the ball over on the right side and takes it around the Arsenal defence into the penalty area.

He cuts onto his left foot and shoots but Ramsdale drops to his right and palms the ball away with a strong right hand.

City are upping the threat and tempo. Arsenal are shook here.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:29 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Block! City work the long ball release up to Erling Haaland once more who brings it down and provides Kevin De Bruyne whi another opportunity to score.

De Bruyne weaves into the box and shoots only for Ben White to make a fantastic last ditch block to deny him a second.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:27 , Mike Jones

25 mins: It’s better from Arsenal but they’re still not threatening City’s goal. The Gunners maintain possession and work it out wide to Gabriel Martinelli.

He gives it to Oleksandr Zinchenko who threads the ball into Granit Xhaka but the midfielder is knocked out of possession and City win a free kick as Martinelli makes the foul trying to recover the ball.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:23 , Mike Jones

22 mins: Shot! Bernardo Silva brings the ball down the right wing and decides to take on former teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko.

He nips inside and dribbles into the box before curling a left-footed effort past Gabriel and forcing a low stop out of Aaron Ramsdale.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:22 , Mike Jones

19 mins: Kevin De Bruyne looks to spin around Rob Holding in the middle of the pitch. He flicks the ball on then draws the foul out of the Arsenal centre-back.

Arsenal have been slightly off the pace in these opening stages.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:18 , Mike Jones

16 mins: Manuel Akanji steps into the left side of midfield and receives the ball. He decides to run it forward and Arsenal let him go.

They drop away from the defender until he carries the ball into the penalty area then there’s a sudden scramble to recover the ball as though the danger of a shot at goal is finally realised.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:14 , Mike Jones

13 mins: Man City’s intense press is doing wonders to nullify Arsenal’s desire to get the ball out wide. At the minute the Gunners are being forced to knock the ball around the back before resorting to pumping it long.

Rob Holding fires an aerial pass up to Bukayo Saka who can’t control the dropping ball and lets it bounce out for a throw in.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

20:10 , Mike Jones

10 mins: That’s the worst possible start for Mikel Arteta’s men. City have only lost one of their last 53 matches when scoring the first goal.

Arsenal haven’t settled at all yet and now they need to come back from a goal down.

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Arsenal (De Bruyne, 7’)⚽️

20:09 , Mike Jones

7 mins: Man City lead! A long ball comes up to Erling Haaland who chests the ball down and releases the ball into the feet of Kevin De Bruyne.

He drives towards the box, checks to the right of Rob Holding then curls a wonderful low strike past Aaron Ramsdale and sneaks it into the smallest gap next to the right hand post.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Arsenal try to play through Manchester City but can’t find a way through the middle of the pitch. Thomas Partey is given the ball and he sends it long down the right side.

Gabriel Jesus sets off but the pass is too heavy for him and Ederson scoops it up.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:05 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Ilkay Gundogan storms down the inside left channel before slipping the ball out wide to Jack Grealish. Grealish knocks it back to Kevin De Bruyne whose ball into the middle comes too close to Aaron Ramsdale.

Nearly!

Grealish leads another City attack and pulls the ball back into the middle of the penalty area. Ramsdale palms it into the path of De Bruyne who looks to shoot first time.

Just as he’s readying to take the shot, Thomas Partey steps across him and receives a kick in the leg. Both men go down and the referee awards a free kick to Arsenal.

Kick off: Man City 0-0 Arsenal

20:02 , Mike Jones

Arsenal kick off the match and send the ball back to Aaron Ramsdale. He belts it long and City win control of possession.

Martin Odegaard presses immediately and almost nicks the ball back but City’s back line send it across to Kyle Walker who tries to sprint down the right had side.

Man City vs Arsenal

19:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

The players step out onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium. This one feels as big as a final, it could prove to be one at the end of the season.

Kick off is up next..

Three decades of Premier League title showdowns

19:53 , Mike Jones

Which way will tonight’s showdown go? Can Arsenal shock City to get one hand on the Premier League trophy?

Three decades of Premier League title showdowns



(not sure 2002 and 2006 really count since it was pretty much done)https://t.co/WFcWiMMBqE pic.twitter.com/EqxYNOgpl7 — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 26, 2023

Pre-match thoughts of Mikel Arteta

19:50 , Mike Jones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BT Sport: “It is different as it is the top two in the Premier League that have been fighting for many months. It is a really important game. It is not decisive, especially in this league, with the amount of points still to play for. We want to win it but we have to earn it.

“Granit Xhaka has been really important throughout the season. Since I have been here he has played every single game. We need that experience, competitiveness and edge. We are happy to have him back.

“We ended Friday’s game with a draw but the feeling that we should have won it. The reality is we gave away two really sloppy goals and in this league it becomes really difficult to win. But the team showed incredible spirit, confidence and hunger not to give up. We will need a lot of that tonight.”

Pre-match thoughts of Pep Guardiola

19:45 , Mike Jones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BT Sport: “We are calm. Nothing much to say. Go out there and do your best.

“The defensive structure is for everyone to try to help. We defend all together in high pressing and we defend deep all together. We try to have the ball as much as possible to try to score goals.

“Everyone has seen Arsenal this season. They are strong in all departments. In set pieces, transitions, ball possession, build up with four or with three and Zinchenko inside, the runs from Martinelli and Saka.

“We cannot deny how important it is. It is not decisive but it is a really important game.”

Arsenal require ‘perfection’ to beat Man City – and the Premier League needs it too

19:40 , Mike Jones

It is a word Mikel Arteta has now used in public, but only to emphasise what he has been saying to his Arsenal players behind the training ground fences.

“Perfection.”

To beat this Manchester City, Arteta has asserted to his squad, Arsenal have to be perfect in everything they do. That’s no exaggeration for motivation. He means it about every step, every run, every pass. It might be asking a lot given Arsenal’s last three games, but this is what they have been building towards for months.

Pep Guardiola’s ultra-focused players have been playing to these demands for much longer. That’s despite the Catalan on Tuesday insisting “perfection doesn’t exist in football”. That’s saying something given he has presided over a 100-point season, a 98-point season and a domestic treble, all before currently going for the grandest treble of all.

These are now the levels, after 15 years of the Abu Dhabi project. If City win seven of their remaining eight games, which seems a fair expectation, that will be 91 points. Arsenal would require 92.

Arsenal require ‘perfection’ to beat Man City – the Premier League needs it too

Man City vs Arsenal

19:35 , Mike Jones

Gabriel Martinelli has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 10 league appearances, scoring eight and setting up three for Arsenal.

Martinelli also tops the charts for successful dribbles (56), with Bukayo Saka (42) and Martin Odegaard (39) also amongst the top 10 in the Premier League.

Man City vs Arsenal

19:30 , Mike Jones

Ederson has kept just six clean sheets across 20 games in all competitions since Christmas for Manchester City.

Is there a slither of hope that Arsenal can put a couple of goals past the Brazilian tonight that would take them to the Premier League title?

The missing piece of Arsenal’s title bid

19:25 , Mike Jones

The cause of the frenzy happened to be Mohamed Elneny’s most noticeable contribution in weeks. The Arsenal midfielder’s Instagram story showed William Saliba back in the gym, peddling on an exercise bike and pointing to his head.

Apart from that, the clip revealed nothing that couldn’t otherwise be seen, but it spread on social media regardless, generating an excited reaction from a fan base desperate to claw onto any sort of positive news ahead of the trip to Manchester City. This was one: Saliba was back, and everything was going to be fine.

And then it wasn’t. First Saliba could not be seen in Arsenal’s training photos ahead of facing Southampton last week, then Mikel Arteta delivered the news.

“He is not progressing as quick as we hoped,” Arteta admitted. It all but confirmed that Saliba was out of Arsenal’s biggest Premier League game in 19 years. While Arteta did not want to make predictions, there is now doubt over whether he will play again this season as well.

“We are finished,” came one reply. “Goodbye title,” came another, even if Twitter is hardly the place if you are looking to find measured reactions.

The missing piece of Arsenal’s title bid

Arteta’s bogey team

19:20 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta has lost all six of his Premier League meetings with Manchester City as a manager - they are the only side the Spaniard has failed to beat in the division.

Haaland chasing Premier League record

19:15 , Mike Jones

Erling Haaland is two shy of equalling Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record of 34 goals in a season.

Haaland has scored 11 times in his last four home appearances and there is a good chance he will break the record this evening as the Norwegian likes to step up in big games.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Dias on City’s fantastic form and challenging for the title

19:10 , Mike Jones

“It is all seems fantastic and great, but it is not done until it is actually done.” said Man City defender Ruben Dias when asked about his sides’ unbeaten run of form.

“It is in these moments that you really need to push instead of just trying to maintain. You need to push and go for all of it. It is not really how it begins or in the middle, it is how it ends.

“For us, I think the most important is the mix between having that experience and everyone still being so hungry.

“Everyone needs and wants more. No one is satisfied and especially when you get to this part and you are in the competitions, the appetite just comes.

“The fact that no one has lost that appetite is what keeps us coming back again. To be here again is a privilege for us all. We have obviously been here before and we know what we have to do. We will try to do it again.

“To make things happen, you need to visualise them first but then, right after that you need to remember that you need to think about today and not think too far ahead as you will lose the focus and the possibility of fighting for something great.”

Man City vs Arsenal team changes

19:07 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola makes five changes to the Manchester City team that played the FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United at the weekend.

Ederson returns in goal with Ruben Dias slotting in between Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji in defence. Sergio Gomez, Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez all drop out with John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri coming in.

Mikel Arteta makes just one change to the Arsenal team that drew 3-3 with Southampton last time out. Granit Xhaka replaces Fabio Vieira.

Man City vs Arsenal line-ups

19:02 , Mike Jones

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Grealish; Haaland

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 💪



XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland



Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🔙 Xhaka returns

🪄 Odegaard makes 100th appearance

⚡️ Jesus in attack



Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Man City vs Arsenal

18:52 , Mike Jones

Arsenal could score and concede multiple goals in four successive top-flight matches for the first time since a run of six between December 1960 to February 1961, which included a 5-4 home win over Manchester City.

In an ideal world Mikel Arteta will be hoping tonight’s game ends in a clean sheet for Aaron Ramsdale and a hat-trick for Gabriel Jesus but it doesn’t seem as though that outcome is likely.

Arteta on dealing with Haaland

18:45 , Mike Jones

In his pre-match press conference yesterday, Mikel Arteta, was asked how he planned to deal with Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haalan.

He replied: “Obviously, we have worked on their threat as well as we have worked on their weaknesses and we know where they are.

“The issue with City is that they start with the goalkeeper - they are a threat when the ball is with him. You have to control every single player.

“But we just focus on us: we know what they want to do, what they’re going to try to do and they can do various things.

“They can play with a box inside, they can play with a diamond, they can build the game with three, they can be asymmetric on one side, they can pull one out on the right and play a diamond, they can put [Kyle] Walker higher.

“They can do so many things that you have to be able to adapt to, so you have to focus on certain principles to try and play the game how you want.”

The key battles where Man City vs Arsenal will be won and lost

18:38 , Mike Jones

Ahead of this huge clash, WhoScored.com take a look at four key head-to-heads that may determine who comes away victorious at the Etihad Stadium:

John Stones vs Rob Holding

What’s been key in Manchester City’s late surge to leapfrog Arsenal into first place has been John Stones’ versatility. Comfortable at centre-back, right-back or in midfield, Stones has been consistent in both denying opponents and dictating the tempo for the defending champions, allowing Guardiola to implement an attacking 3-2-4-1 system. A pass success rate of 93.7 per cent is the best in the Premier League this season, with some going as far as to say that the England international is currently the best centre-back in the game.

That’s a bold call, but there is logic behind the assumption. Stones is one of the most accomplished players on the ball, and the ease with which he turns under pressure is not to be underestimated. This is key in helping turn defence into attack with City, unlike at the Emirates, expected to dominate proceedings.

This is unfortunate for Rob Holding, who has struggled alongside Gabriel in the absence of William Saliba. Saliba’s injury, coupled with Takehiro Tomiyasu’s spell on the sidelines, has proven a huge blow in Arsenal’s title pursuit, with Holding nowhere near the level required of a team chasing the Premier League title.

Arteta’s side are conceding an average of 3.3 league goals per 90 when Holding starts, with the 27-year-old lacking the composure both on and off the ball Saliba brings to the side. He nullified Haaland in the FA Cup tie at the Etihad in January, but Holding’s defensive shortcomings have destabilised Arsenal. City should ruthlessly take advantage in Wednesday’s title decider.

The key battles where Man City vs Arsenal will be won and lost

18:32 , Mike Jones

Ahead of this huge clash, WhoScored.com take a look at four key head-to-heads that may determine who comes away victorious at the Etihad Stadium.

Jack Grealish vs Gabriel Martinelli

Jack Grealish attracted his fair-share of critics following a disappointing debut season at Manchester City, but he’s taken his game to the next level in 2022/23. Grealish enjoyed ample freedom in the attacking third during his final campaign with Aston Villa, so he essentialy had to redevelop his game to become a better system player under Pep Guardiola.

Five goals and six assists may seem a disappointing return for a player of Grealish’s ilk in this free-scoring City side, yet he has established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the division, as evidenced by a WhoScored.com rating of 7.35. City fans know he’ll keep the ball well to maintain pressure on opposition defences, but is capable of finding the breakthrough where needed, noted by commendable returns of 2.1 dribbles and 2.1 key passes per 90. While Haaland and De Bruyne have drawn the plaudits, Grealish has been just as important as the former pair in this City side.

And he is not the only key left winger for his side, with Gabriel Martinelli rediscovering his goalscoring touch at just the right time for Arsenal. Martinelli kicked off 2023 with a six-game goalless streak, and this barren run actually saw him dropped by Arteta for their eventual 4-2 win over Aston Villa. The Brazilian netted late on off the bench at Villa Park, and since then; has been nigh-on unstoppable.

Indeed, Martinelli has been directly involved in a goal in all but one of his last 10 league outings, scoring eight goals and laying on a further three assists. Arsenal’s top scorer with 15 league goals to his name, Martinelli will hope to end the Gunners’ away day woes at City, with the north London side failing to score, let alone win, on their last four visits to Manchester.

The key battles where Man City vs Arsenal will be won and lost

18:26 , Mike Jones

Ahead of this huge clash, WhoScored.com take a look at four key head-to-heads that may determine who comes away victorious at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne vs Martin Odegaard

Following the World Cup, Kevin De Bruyne endured a brief dip in form, and found himself out of the team on a couple of occasions, starting from the bench against Tottenham and Crystal Palace in February and March, respectively. However, following the March international break, the Belgian has been in sensational form having been directly involved in four goals in his last three league outings, providing three assists to move four clear in the race to be crowned the division’s top assister (15).

What’s proven key about De Bruyne this season is that he is one to turn up to the big occasion. He was directly involved in two of Manchester City’s three goals in their 3-1 win at the Emirates earlier this year, and has either scored or assisted against Liverpool and Manchester United. A big game player, they don’t get much bigger in the Premier League this season than the welcome of title rivals Arsenal.

De Bruyne may have experience on his side, but the opposite side of the coin; Martin Odegaard brings the youthful exuberance to this vibrant Arsenal outfit. The Gunners captaincy has proven a poisoned chalice in recent years, so when Odegaard was chosen to skipper the side, fans may have feared the worst. However, the Norway international has taken the decision in his stride.

Odegaard has directly contributed to 19 league goals for Arsenal this season, scoring 12, with returns not seen since his time with Vitesse. Crucially, though, is what the 24-year-old brings to the side off the ball. Odegaard has won possession in the attacking third more times (41) than any other player in the Premier League this season and if anyone can disrupt City’s ability to play out from the back, then it’s the Gunners’ captain.

The key battles where Man City vs Arsenal will be won and lost

18:20 , Mike Jones

Ahead of this huge clash, WhoScored.com take a look at four key head-to-heads that may determine who comes away victorious at the Etihad Stadium:

Erling Haaland vs Gabriel Jesus

Erling Haaland was unable to extend his impressive goalscoring streak to eight games in Manchester City’s 3-0 FA Cup win over Sheffield United at the weekend, but that shouldn’t be a concern for the defending champions. A brace against Leicester earlier this month took him to 32 league goals as he closes in on Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s joint-record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season.

The Norwegian hitman scored City’s decisive third when these two met at the Emirates back in February, but was shut out when the pair faced off in the FA Cup at the Etihad at the end of January. Nevertheless, with 20 of his 32 league goals scored on home turf, Haaland will feel confident of putting an Arsenal backline without star centre-back William Saliba to the sword on Wednesday night.

Conversely, City need to be wary of Arsenal’s own attacking threat. Gabriel Jesus returns to the Etihad for the first time following his summer move down south and the Brazilian seems hellbent on making up for lost time. Jesus returned from the World Cup injured, and finally made his first league start since November in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Leeds on April Fool’s Day.

With a brace against the Whites and goals against Liverpool and West Ham, four of Jesus’ nine league goals this season have come in his last four starts for Mikel Arteta’s side. Up against his former employers on Wednesday, Jesus could prove the perfect forward to really dent City’s title push and give this out-of-form Arsenal side the necessary shot in the arm to get them over the line.

Fortress Etihad

18:14 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola’s side have won all 11 of their home fixtures in all competitions this year, scoring 40 goals in the process. Will Arsenal be the first team to inflict a home defeat on them?

‘Arsenal were incredible at the start of season’ says Guardiola

18:07 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola says that Manchester City’s position of second in the Premier League table isn’t because his team were having a poor season but rather that Arsenal’s start was exceptional.

“I didn’t have [the feeling] we were making a bad bad season or we drop a lot of games. The problem was Arsenal were unstoppable,” he told the media yesterday.

“They made 50 points in one half. When this happens it’s hats off.

“I think we didn’t drop in comparison much from the previous seasons. But at the end we were consistent, kept believing, stayed there, game by game knowing what we have to do and in the end the situation is the situation.

“But tomorrow, at home where we feel comfortable with our people, I know everyone will be there and we will feel them. Hopefully our football can help to make them feel more and more. We will see. After, the players will do their best.”

Arsenal have lost their bearings and must now fight history in title race

18:00 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta, at the least, didn’t react in the way you would expect. He was smiling. Perhaps that is because, after so much chaos and confusion for pretty much the last two weeks and three games, there is a rare clarity. That does offer some meagre comfort.

The Arsenal manager knows if his side win all of their last six games they win the title. It’s just that, to do that, they have to start with the most difficult challenge in football right now. They have to go to perhaps the best side in Europe and win. Anything else and it’s impossible not to feel it’s Manchester City’s title again.

This maybe explained Arteta’s facade after the 3-3 draw with Southampton, since he needs to maintain positivity.

Arsenal have lost their bearings and must now fight history in title race

The biggest game of Arteta’s managerial career?

17:52 , Mike Jones

“Now? For sure.” replied Mikel Arteta when asked if this was the biggest game of his career as a manager yesterday.

“But if you ask in my career, probably a final. It’s either lift the trophy or go home in tears.

“Those situations make you a better coach, they make you understand the team better and it’s just incredible to be in the position we’re in, trying to prepare the game to win it and this is what we’re going to do.

“It’s very big. Let’s say it’s a very big game because it’s the one we have to play tomorrow.”

Manchester City vs London clubs

17:45 , Mike Jones

Manchester City’s last four home league defeats have all come against teams from London – Chelsea (2021), Crystal Palace (2021), Tottenham (2022) and Brentford (2022).

Will Arsenal add themselves to the list of victors tonight?

Swings and roundabouts

17:37 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta’s team have conceded two or more times in six of their last 11 top-flight games. However, Arsenal have also scored at least twice in each of the last eight Premier League fixtures.

The Gunners will need to have their scoring boots on this evening if they want to overcome the reigning Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola inspired Mikel Arteta – then he moved another step ahead

17:30 , Mike Jones

The architect of the possession revolution surveyed a potential title decider and considered Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s approach. Pep Guardiola concluded: “It is not going to be a game where one team has 65 or 70 per cent possession. It is not going to happen.”

Nor, perhaps, would it have been expected to in the pre-Pep era. Now a shared ethos may bring a share of the ball. But only after a shift in marquee matches. One team would play with the ball, one without. Even against the best of the rest, Guardiola’s sides were so superior at that facet of football that summit clashes became studies in contrasting tactics. “Their style,” said Arteta. “They have brought something very different to this league that hasn’t been seen before.”

And to other leagues. Jose Mourinho’s Inter famously prevailed at the Nou Camp in the 2010 Champions League semi-finals with a mere 24 per cent of possession. If it was partly because they spent the majority of the match with 10 men, across three clubs – the Nerazzurri, Real Madrid and Manchester United– Mourinho’s teams would have about one-third of possession: 33 per cent when losing a Clasico to Barcelona 5-0, 35 when winning a Manchester derby at the Etihad in 2018.

Pep Guardiola inspired Mikel Arteta – then he moved another step ahead

‘The belief is still there’ says Arteta

17:24 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta is adamant that his players still believe they can end the season with Premier League winners medals despite a run of three draws which has allowed Manchester City to close the gap on them in the league table.

Arteta said: “Obviously, the belief is there. When I look at how they train, how they reacted after that [result against Southampton], the mood in the dressing room, the way they defended each other in each moment.

“We really want it and we’re going to show that again tomorrow night, but then you have to deliver in the right moment, the right performance and it has to be perfect because that’s what these last levels demand.

“It’s absolute perfection in every single ball.”

Can Arsenal will the Premier League title?

17:16 , Mike Jones

“One hundred per cent.” said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in his pre-match press conference before adding,

“But we knew from the beginning that City was the team to beat, probably with Liverpool, because of what those teams have done in the last six or seven years.

“They’ve fully deserved that credit and to be at the top. We were the ones that wanted to be closing that gap as much as we possibly could, and we are toe-to-toe with them.

“We knew we had to go to the Etihad, we know that after that they are going to have another five very difficult games. That game is going to be really important - if it’s going to define the season, the answer is no.”

Arsenal’s recent form

17:10 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are on a 10-match unbeaten league run, although they’ve drawn the last three in a row. The Gunners have won 11 of their 16 Premier League away fixtures, drawing three and losing two.

Man City vs Arsenal

17:03 , Mike Jones

Here’s a few highlights of the previous league meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Played at the Emirates Stadium Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for the visitors before Bukayo Saka equalised from the penalty spot a few minutes before half-time.

Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland got themselves on the scoresheet inside the final 20 minutes and City went on to claim a 3-1 victory away from home.

A reminder of our last meeting with Arsenal in the @premierleague

City’s unbeaten run

16:56 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have won eight of their last nine league games, including the last six in a row. They are unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions, winning 13 and drawing three.

Man City vs Arsenal

16:49 , Mike Jones

The last few weeks have all been building to tonight’s clash between the reigning Premier League champions and the current Premier League leaders.

Only one can come out on top and whoever does will be in pole position to go on to win the title. Are you ready?

‘I guess this is a title decider’ says Dias

16:42 , Mike Jones

“I guess it is a title decider, as will the next one against Fulham and the one after that against West Ham and so on,” said Manchester City’s Ruben Dias when previewing tonight’s match against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

“It is just another part of the title race. It is definitely a big one because we are playing against our main opponent, and it is a good time to make a statement.

“But we know that after this game, there is still a long way to go and many games to be played. Our total focus is on tomorrow’s game, but knowing there is still a long way to go.

“We all know how good Arsenal are and what they are capable of. But we also know how difficult it is in this part of the season.”

Haaland, Odegaard and the collision of two stars taking over the show of the Premier League title race

16:35 , Mike Jones

The best place to take the temperature of a nation’s love of football is always on the school playground, and in Norway there has been a sea change.

Partly it is the colours – sky blue is everywhere these days – but more subtly is the fact that, more so than ever before, there are Norwegian names on the back of kids’ shirts.

The country has always loved English football ever since acquiring TV rights in the 1960s, and the Premier League is something of an obsession.

But the fact that two of the leading protagonists in this year’s compelling title race play for the Norway national team has made things personal.

Martin Odegaard is Arsenal’s captain; Erling Haaland is Manchester City’s superstar. And on Wednesday night they collide at the heart of a match at the Etihad Stadium which will likely decide who wins the Premier League.

Haaland, Odegaard and the collision of two stars in the Premier League title race

Manchester City’s hot streak

16:27 , Mike Jones

Since losing to Tottenham at the start of February, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have won eight of their last nine league games, including each of the last six to close the gap at the top of the table.

It currently stands at five points in Arsenal’s favour but City have two games in hand and know that if they win all of their remaining league games then the title will be theirs.

Next few games are important for City

16:20 , Mike Jones

Argentina striker, Julian Alvarez, says that the next few games are important for Manchester City and they could decide how successful a season the Premier League champions have this year.

“In recent weeks we have been having a great season,” Alvarez said, “But I think that the last days, the last weeks, are going to be the most important.

“It is when competitions are decided. The team is good. We want to continue like this to reach the end with as many options as we can.”

Man City vs Arsenal

16:13 , Mike Jones

Arsneal have scored just three goals in 10 previous league meetings against Manchester City who, in contrast, have racked up 26 goals against the Gunners.

City have beaten Arsenal twice this season and are seeking a hat-trick of wins against the Gunners in a single campaign for the third time in five years.

‘City must focus on the game’ says Alvarez

16:07 , Mike Jones

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez says that his teammates will focus on the game at hand when they take on Arsenal this evening and try to ignore the wider context of a Premier League title race.

League leaders Arsenal will step out at the Etihad holding a five-point advantage over Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions but City have two games in hand on the Gunners.

“We have to focus on ourselves even though we know Arsenal are ahead,” Alvarez said, “We still have to face them in the Premier League, and I think they are doing an amazing season.

“They have great players and are performing really good, which is what has made them win many games and be so consistent. But I think our strengths is to be focused on our game. We must keep an eye on them because we are going to face them.

“We are strong when we do what we know, play as we know, whatever the opponent is, to get the win, that´s the most important thing.

“I think that the most important thing is to keep focusing on ourselves and to keep getting three points every single game to be able to fight until the last game.”

The missing piece of Arsenal’s title bid

16:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The cause of the frenzy happened to be Mohamed Elneny’s most noticeable contribution in weeks. The Arsenal midfielder’s Instagram story showed William Saliba back in the gym, peddling on an exercise bike and pointing to his head. Apart from that, the clip revealed nothing that couldn’t otherwise be seen, but it spread on social media regardless, generating an excited reaction from a fan base desperate to claw onto any sort of positive news ahead of next week’s trip to Manchester City. This was one: Saliba was back, and everything was going to be fine.

And then it wasn’t. First Saliba could not be seen in Arsenal’s training photos ahead of facing Southampton on Friday, then Mikel Arteta delivered the news. “He is not progressing as quick as we hoped,” Arteta admitted. Southampton was the focus, but it all but confirmed that Saliba was out of Arsenal’s biggest Premier League game in 19 years. While Arteta did not want to make predictions, there is now doubt over whether he will play again this season as well. “We are finished,” came one reply. “Goodbye title,” came another.

The missing piece of Arsenal’s title bid

Man City vs Arsenal

15:54 , Mike Jones

This match is a big one. If Arsenal win then they have a massive chance on going on to claim the Premier League title but if they lose then the momentum in the title race swings in City’s direction.

Who will come out on top at the Etihad tonight?

Matchday in Manchester.



Matchday in Manchester.

Let's do this - together!

Why did Arsenal draw with Southampton?

15:48 , Mike Jones

That was a question asked to the Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta who put the result down to ‘human error’ and emphasised that the focus would be on eradicating those mistakes.

“Human errors.” he replied, “Players make a lot of brilliant decisions, and they make mistakes.

“The areas where you don’t make mistakes probably define the extent or the consequences of the mistakes, and obviously, where we made those mistakes, we were punished heavily.

“But looking back at the last two games, taking that apart – we deserve to win both games, without a question of a doubt.

“We have made some errors, but we have managed to win the games. Those errors then probably get a little resolved but we have had some of them that we have managed to do that.

“But yes, especially certainly in certain areas, you have to minimise as much as possible because the margins then become much smaller.”

Man City vs Arsenal

15:42 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have lost 11 consecutive top-flight games to Manchester City, their longest losing streak versus any opponent in the club’s league history.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City side have won all six Premier League home matches against Arsenal by an aggregate score of 17-3.

It seems as though this should be a one-sided affair but with the Premier League title at stake Arsenal will come out all guns blazing at the Etihad tonight.

Can Arsenal make do without Saliba and Xhaka?

15:36 , Mike Jones

William Saliba is out of tonight’s crunch match against Manchester City as he continues to recover from a back problem. He joins long-term absentees Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu on the sidelines.

There are also doubts over midfielder Granit Xhaka who missed Friday’s match against Southampton with illness.

On paper Saliba’s absence doesn’t look too concerning as Mikel Arteta has a ready made replacement in Rob Holding. However, Saliba has been composed and calm in the back line creating a formidable partnership with Gabriel this season.

Perhaps more worrying would be the absence of Granit Xhaka. Alongside Thomas Partey in midfield Xhaka is a controlling presence able to work the transitions well and break up play.

Fabio Vieira, who would likely fill in for him, hasn’t developed the same aura and could come unstuck against City’s heavy hitters like Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne.

Bayern Munich victory was a confidence boost for City

15:29 , Mike Jones

Dias went on to explain that Man City’s recent run of form, which saw them defeat Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, has filled the group with confidence that they can go on to achieve something special this year.

“If you play well, you keep winning and you keep performing, especially when you face Bayern Munich and you are able to beat them, I think for the team, for everyone, it is a big boost for the confidence,” he said.

“It definitely helps you accumulate that good energy. But in the end, you always need to remember that the challenge is gone, it’s done, it’s been great, but you have another one in just three days.

“That is the biggest challenge. Also, throughout the season as it is the life that we live, but especially in this moment as it is all finals.”

‘Every game is a final’ says Dias

15:22 , Mike Jones

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias says his team’s mentality will be that of a playing in a final as they chase three major trophies in the remaining weeks of the 2022/23 season.

“I think we have been on form in the right time for a long time now,” said Dias. “It is that time of year and every game you are either in or out with Champions League elimination rounds and also the way it goes in the Premier League.

“We have been fighting finals for a long time now and it will keep being the same until the end. It comes from ambition - ambition for us all. Ambition is one of our best characteristics.

“We are all very ambitious and when this time comes, no one hides - everyone shows up and does their best to be there for the team.”

Preview: Man City vs Arsenal

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

It is a word Mikel Arteta has now used in public, but only to emphasise what he has been saying to his Arsenal players behind the training ground fences.

“Perfection.”

To beat this Manchester City, Arteta has asserted to his squad, Arsenal have to be perfect in everything they do. That’s no exaggeration for motivation. He means it about every step, every run, every pass. It might be asking a lot given Arsenal’s last three games, but this is what they have been building towards for months.

Pep Guardiola’s ultra-focused players have been playing to these demands for much longer. That’s despite the Catalan on Tuesday insisting “perfection doesn’t exist in football”. That’s saying something given he has presided over a 100-point season, a 98-point season and a domestic treble, all before currently going for the grandest treble of all.

These are now the levels, after 15 years of the Abu Dhabi project. If City win seven of their remaining eight games, which seems a fair expectation, that will be 91 points. Arsenal would require 92.

As daunting as that is for a club who haven’t come within even 10 points of that in over a decade, and have clearly been feeling some of the expectation, there is that unmistakable air around Arsenal’s Colney base. This is what it’s all about. This is what has been denied Arsenal for too long, that gripping tension that is actually one of the great attractions of the game.

Read Miguel Delaney’s big match preview, here

Arsenal require ‘perfection’ to beat Man City – the Premier League needs it too

Man City vs Arsenal odds and prediction

15:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City win 3/5

Draw 18/5

Arsenal win 5/1

Prediction

Manchester City should have enough forward firepower to exploit Arsenal’s defensive vulnerabilities. Manchester City 3-2 Arsenal

Man City vs Arsenal: Early team news

15:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Nathan Ake missed Manchester City’s progression to the FA Cup final and is a doubt for this crucial league fixture. Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Ruben Dias, Rodri and John Stones are likely to return to the starting side after being afforded a rest against Sheffield United.

Arsenal have suffered a further blow with William Saliba not expected to be ready to feature after injury. Granit Xhaka could return after illness.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

When is Man City vs Arsenal and how can I watch?

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 April at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Man City vs Arsenal

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

