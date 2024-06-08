Man City Veteran’s Witty Advice: PSG Target Should Snub Man Utd for Pep’s Squad

Paris Saint-Germain could look to bolster its midfield this summer, but the question is how much it is willing to spend on the player. Last month, a report revealed the capital club are interested in Joao Neves from SL Benfica.

The other club reportedly linked to the player is Manchester United, who recently had a bid rejected. The Portuguese newspaper Record claim that Manchester United’s offer worth €60 million (£51 million) has been turned down.

Benfica sporting director Rui Costa clarified that they won’t begin talks for a sum below €100 million (£85 million). As a result, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is looking to influence the teenager’s decision, noting that he should join Pep Guardiola and his team.

“I told him to go to Manchester City,” Silva told reporters (h/t GOAL). “It’s not easy. He’s a player who, due to the success he had last season, has many clubs that want him. As a Portuguese and being a player I appreciate him, I would like to see him by my side. But I want the best for him. I don’t need to convince him.

“Joao Neves is already convincing with the way he works, with the energy he brings to the game. It will be easy for many clubs to enter the race. Let him make his decision, let it be the best for him. If he continues with this energy, he has a very good future ahead of him.”

PSG manager Luis Enrique reportedly appreciates Neves coming to the squad and being another piece of the midfield puzzle. Super agent Jorge Mendes backs the Portuguese midfielder’s arrival at PSG, but the club will need to offload some players afterward.