Man City v Real Madrid: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium (20:00 BST kick-off).

Manchester City could become just the second team to eliminate Real Madrid from the knockout stages of the European Cup/Champions League in consecutive seasons, after AC Milan in 1988-89 (semi-finals) and 1989-90 (last 16).

City have won their past three home games against Real Madrid, all under Pep Guardiola - 2-1 in 2020, 4-3 in 2022 and 4-0 in 2023). The only previous manager to win four consecutive home games against Real in the Champions League is Ottmar Hitzfeld, who did so in charge of Bayern Munich between 2000 and 2002.

This will be the eighth time Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti have faced each other in the Champions League, and the sixth while in charge of current clubs Manchester City and Real Madrid. The only pairs of managers who have faced each other on more than eight occasions in the competition are Sir Alex Ferguson and Hitzfeld and Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp (nine times each).

Real Madrid have only progressed from two of their previous 10 Champions League knockout ties after failing to win the first leg at home - both against Manchester United (1999-2000 quarter-finals and 2012-13 last 16).

This will be City's 200th match in European competition - and their 113 wins so far is the same number Real had in their first 200.