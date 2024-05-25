Advertisement

Follow Man City v Man Utd live

BBC
Manchester City v Manchester United graphic
[BBC]

Team news for the FA Cup final between Manchester City v Manchester United are out, with less than an hour to go before kick-off at Wembley.

Watch live on BBC iPlayer

Listen to build-up and full match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live

Follow our live text coverage here

BBC iPlayer banner
[BBC]
BBC Sounds banner
[BBC]